'Call Me by Your Name’ Screenwriter Reveals New Details About Shia LaBeouf Nearly Starring in Movie
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While the screenwriter and director were both "blown away" by LaBeouf's reading, the part ultimately went elsewhere and the film was a critical hit.Trace William Cowen
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