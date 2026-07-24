Vinny Guadagnino

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Mike 'The Situation'
Pop Culture

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Chilling With Fyre Fest’s Billy McFarland in Prison

Back in January, 'Jersey Shore' star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino turned himself in for his eight-month prison sentence over tax evasion.

Joe Price2662 days ago
Boys from 'Jersey Shore' in NYC
Pop Culture

Vinny Guadagnino Asks Kim Kardashian to Help Free Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Vinny Guadagnino from 'Jersey Shore' has made a pitch to Kim Kardashian to help free fellow 'Jersey Shore' star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino from jail.

tara mahadevan2740 days ago
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Pop Culture

Vinny From "Jersey Shore" Lands His Own Talk Show On MTV

Simply thrilling television.

Jason Serafino5002 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Vinny Guadagnino Talks His New Book, The Future Of "Jersey Shore," & "The Pauly D Project"

The MTV reality star's new self-help book, <em>Control the Crazy</em>, hits bookstores today.

Tanya Ghahremani5212 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Recap: Summer's Finally Over

Also, Deena and Sitch face the possibility they may soon be in-laws. Vinny has a threesome with two lesbians, and the girls try to prank the guys one last time.

Tanya Ghahremani5244 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Recap: The Situation Nearly Starts a Forest Fire

Also, Deena breaks up with Joey, Pauly and Vinny pull the ultimate prank on their roommates, and Snooki takes food fights to the next level.

Tanya Ghahremani5251 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Recap: Gym, Tan, Tell The Truth

Also, Deena falls in love, Jenni spends tons of cash at a sex shop, and the "smush room" gets a makeover.

Tanya Ghahremani5258 days ago
Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Recap: Everyone Catches Crabs

Also, Vinny dubs himself and Snooki the "Ross and Rachel" of Seaside, Deena hits on a cop, and Jionni proves that not all of their livers are made of steel.

Tanya Ghahremani5265 days ago
Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Recap: Love Is A Battlefield For JWoww

Also, Snooki and Deena are the world's worst employees, and Pauly has a stalker.

Tanya Ghahremani5279 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Recap: It's Still The Situation Against The World

Also, Snooki teaches us all what a UTI is, Deena and Sammi ponder physics, and Vinny actually stays this time.

Tanya Ghahremani5286 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Recap: Operation Kidnap Vinny Is In Effect

Also, Snooki buys a bunny costume, The Situation finally gets a birthday party, and Ronnie cries. For real.

Tanya Ghahremani5293 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Recap: Vinny Bids Adieu To The GTL Lifestyle

Yes, even though he gets paid loads of cash just to party and smush.

Tanya Ghahremani5307 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Star Vinny Guadagnino Tried to Rap

You can judge for yourself.

Tanya Ghahremani5351 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Recap: Gym, Tan, Rat

Vinny visits family members in Sicily and Snooki throws a bottle of champagne at The Situation.

Tanya Ghahremani5405 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Jersey Shore" Star Vinny Guadagnino Will Act On "90210"

He's chosen a particularly un-Jersey like show for his first acting role.

Tanya Ghahremani5423 days ago
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Pop Culture

Vinny Guadagnino's Got Moves

Other than fist-pumping!

Tanya Ghahremani5448 days ago
Pop Culture

Vinny Returned To "Jersey Shore"

Reunited, and it feels so good...

Tanya Ghahremani5493 days ago

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