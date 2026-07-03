Louis Culture

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Album cover with close-up of Usher's profile, text reads "USHER I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU AGAIN"
Music

Louis Culture Broadens His Palette For ‘I Can’t Wait To See U Again’ EP

A new six-tracker exploring indie, R&amp;B and more.

James Keith828 days ago
Louis Culture 'When Life Presents Obstacle'
Music

South London Rhymer Louis Culture Drops New EP ‘When Life Presents Obstacle’

The new 10-track EP is his first project since 2020’s multi-genre voyage 'Smile Soundsystem', following on from “7AM”, “Twiss”, and “Grime”.

James Keith1327 days ago
Louis Culture (credit: Evie Shandilya)
Music

Premiere: Louis Culture Drops Off Dizzying Visuals For Bumpy New Cut “Twiss”

Playing to the rhymer’s grounded and unpretentious stylishness, the video follows Louis round the block as he bumps into various figures from his life.

James Keith1381 days ago
louis-culture
Music

Louis Culture Drops Performance Art-Like Visuals For “Naked”

Following May’s “Cheer Me Up” single with Saint Jude, South London rapper Louis Culture is back with a set of striking visuals for his new song, “Naked”.

Niall Smith1779 days ago

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