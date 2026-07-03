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Snapchat has given fans the opportunity to keep up with their favorite celebrities' daily activities up to the second. While many professional athletes have their Snapchat on private to family and friends, others openly share their luxurious lifestyles to the rest of the world. These are the 15 best athletes to follow.Zion Olojede
The Summer Olympic Games have a lot of advantages—like NBA players dunking on each other—but we’re here to remind you that the Winter Games are not to be slept on. From Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, to the Miracle on Ice, to the French judge, to Cool Runnings, past Games have popped off.Aaron C. Mansfield
All the best images of the fast American virgin.Josh Robertson
From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.R.M. Schneiderman