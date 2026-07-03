Lolo Jones

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Snapchat has given fans the opportunity to keep up with their favorite celebrities' daily activities up to the second. While many professional athletes have their Snapchat on private to family and friends, others openly share their luxurious lifestyles to the rest of the world. These are the 15 best athletes to follow.
Zion Olojede
The Summer Olympic Games have a lot of advantages—like NBA players dunking on each other—but we’re here to remind you that the Winter Games are not to be slept on. From Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, to the Miracle on Ice, to the French judge, to Cool Runnings, past Games have popped off.
Aaron C. Mansfield

Latest Stories

This is a photo of Lola Jones.
Sports

Lolo Jones on the Ridiculous Backlash From That Blake Griffin Comment

The athlete insists her comments are all in fun.

Sajae Elder3088 days ago
Lolo Jones.
Sports

Lolo Jones Clowns 'Terrible Kisser' Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin is the topic of the day after he was traded to the Pistons, and Olympian Lolo Jones added her two cents on the new Detroit big man.

Aaron C. Mansfield3091 days ago
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Sports

Lolo Jones Thinks Seeing "50 Shades of Grey" Is Wrong

Lolo Jones tweets her opinion on '50 Shades of Grey'.

Gavin Evans4168 days ago
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Sports

Lolo Jones Sympathizes With Oscar Pistorius: "I Have a Dad Who Was in Prison For Murder"

Why is Lolo Jones sympathizing with Oscar Pistorius?

Gus Turner4285 days ago
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Sports

Lolo Jones Was Extremely Upset After She Got Eliminated From "Dancing With the Stars" Last Night

Lolo penned an emotional letter on Facebook after she was dismissed from the "DWTS" competition.

Chris Yuscavage4322 days ago
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Sports

Interview: Lolo Jones Discusses the ESPYs, Fame, and Beyoncé

Lolo Jones also talks about Russell Wilson, Red Bull, and America's favorite couple.

Gus Turner4369 days ago
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Sports

Lolo Jones Takes Shot At Drake's ESPYs Hosting Gig on Twitter

2014 ESPYs host Drake gets a Twitter shot fired at him by Olympian Lolo Jones. Rihanna and Drake fans get upset and respond back.

Gavin Evans4482 days ago
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Sports

Lolo Jones Made the U.S. Bobsled Team

She wants an Olympic medal bad.

Chris Yuscavage5014 days ago
Sports

Lolo Jones Tried Out For Winter Olympic Sport

The final outcome was much like her performance in London.

Jose Martinez5033 days ago

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