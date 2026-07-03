Jisoo

Jisoo rose to global fame as a member of BLACKPINK, breaking records with the group’s energetic blend of K-Pop and hip-hop since their debut in 2016. Her clear, warm vocal tone and captivating visuals have made her a standout performer, while her role in the drama *Snowdrop* expanded her appeal beyond music into acting. Known for her collaborations with Dior, Jisoo has also become a style icon, influencing both Korean entertainment and international fashion circuits. Fans engage with Jisoo not only through BLACKPINK’s dynamic performances but also through her variety show appearances and fashion moments that spark widespread online discussion. Her presence bridges music, acting, and style, making her a multifaceted figure who continuously shapes the global perception of K-Pop culture.

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Spanning stadium-shaking singles to intimate album cuts, the superstar quartet boasts one of pop music's tightest catalogs. With the long-awaited 'DEADLINE' EP just released and the group celebrating 10 years together, take a look back at the best of BLACKPINK's career.
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