Latest Stories
Serena Williams Crushes Beyoncé's "Sorry" in 'Lip Sync Battle' Preview
Serena Williams joins Brooklyn Decker on 'Lip Sync Battle' for a rendition of Beyoncé's "Sorry."
Watch This Lip-Syncing Mom Humiliate Her Son at Maryland Basketball Game
Mom of the Year or Worst Mom in the World? You decide.
Tiffany Haddish Channels James Brown and Absolutely Owns Jimmy Fallon in a Lip Sync Battle
On 'The Tonight Show,' Jimmy Fallon challenged Tiffany Haddish to a couple rounds of Lip Sync Battle, but Fallon’s impersonations just couldn’t compare.
Serena Williams Dances to Beyoncé's "Sorry" on 'Lip Sync Battle' Taping
In a short video, Serena Williams is seen recreating her dance moves to Beyoncé's "Sorry" on 'Lip Sync Battle.'
Watch Chrissy Teigen Struggle to Answer Basic Questions About John Legend
Chrissy Teigen might need a refresher on her husband's career.
Watch LaVar Ball Struggle to Perform Nas' "Hate Me Now" on 'Lip Sync Battle'
We doubt the song selection was random.
Watch Lonzo Ball Do His Best Migos Impression on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Lonzo Ball showed out with a lip sync performance of "Bad and Boujee."
Shaq Crowns Himself Beyoncé's 'Biggest Fan Literally' With Soaring Rendition of "I'd Rather Go Blind"
Shaq is a lip-syncing master.
Watch Shaq Spank Jimmy Fallon and Rock Him Like a Baby During Epic "Lip Sync Battle"
Shaq took part in a "Lip Sync Battle" segment with Jimmy Fallon and ended up spanking him and rocking him like a baby.
It's Time to Kill 'Lip Sync Battle'
Wake up sheeple: 'Lip Sync Battle' is evil.