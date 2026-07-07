Lip Sync Battle

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Latest Stories

serena williams
Sports

Serena Williams Crushes Beyoncé's "Sorry" in 'Lip Sync Battle' Preview

Serena Williams joins Brooklyn Decker on 'Lip Sync Battle' for a rendition of Beyoncé's "Sorry."

Gavin Evans2733 days ago
Actual Kelly Clarkson
Sports

Watch This Lip-Syncing Mom Humiliate Her Son at Maryland Basketball Game

Mom of the Year or Worst Mom in the World? You decide.

countcenci2780 days ago
Tiffany Haddish in LA
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Channels James Brown and Absolutely Owns Jimmy Fallon in a Lip Sync Battle

On 'The Tonight Show,' Jimmy Fallon challenged Tiffany Haddish to a couple rounds of Lip Sync Battle, but Fallon’s impersonations just couldn’t compare.

tara mahadevan2827 days ago
Beyoncé Serena Williams
Sports

Serena Williams Dances to Beyoncé's "Sorry" on 'Lip Sync Battle' Taping

In a short video, Serena Williams is seen recreating her dance moves to Beyoncé's "Sorry" on 'Lip Sync Battle.'

Victoria L. Johnson2860 days ago
This is a photo of Chrissy Teigen.
Pop Culture

Watch Chrissy Teigen Struggle to Answer Basic Questions About John Legend

Chrissy Teigen might need a refresher on her husband's career.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3076 days ago
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Lonzo
Music

Watch Lonzo Ball Do His Best Migos Impression on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Lonzo Ball showed out with a lip sync performance of "Bad and Boujee."

Joe Price3083 days ago
Shaq picks up Jimmy Fallon during epic "Lip Sync Battle."
Sports

Watch Shaq Spank Jimmy Fallon and Rock Him Like a Baby During Epic "Lip Sync Battle"

Shaq took part in a "Lip Sync Battle" segment with Jimmy Fallon and ended up spanking him and rocking him like a baby.

Chris Yuscavage3397 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

It's Time to Kill 'Lip Sync Battle'

Wake up sheeple: 'Lip Sync Battle' is evil.

Andrew Gruttadaro3571 days ago
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