Sydney Sweeney Strips Down for New ‘Comfy’ Lingerie Drop

In newly released campaign images for Syrn’s upcoming “Do What Makes You Naked” drop, obtained by The New York Post, Sweeney poses in a black thong and sheer tights while seated backward on a chair, holding up pieces from the collection overhead. The photos and accompanying video mark the rollout of Syrn’s first “Comfy” line, which launches March 4.

Sydney Sweeney is once again front and center in the marketing for her lingerie brand, Syrn — and this time, she’s stripping things back for the label’s latest release.

The new collection shifts the aesthetic of the brand’s earlier releases. Instead of corsets and garter sets, the Comfy range focuses on scoop-neck bras, tanks, thongs, and boy shorts crafted from what the company describes as “Seamless Stretch” fabric. The pieces are designed to be layered and worn casually.

In behind-the-scenes footage shared on the brand’s Instagram, Sweeney walks viewers through the rack of new arrivals. “You can layer ’em. I like to mix ’em all up,” she says while wearing two bralettes stacked in contrasting colors along with matching boy shorts.

The campaign visuals feature the actress modeling the line herself, a strategy she has used since Syrn launched earlier this year. In addition to the chair pose, she performs a series of controlled, yoga-inspired movements in the brand’s minimal basics, including inverted and bent poses that emphasize the fabric’s flexibility.

Syrn officially debuted in January 2026. Development for the brand began in mid-2024, with Sydney Sweeney serving as its creative lead. The company is backed by Coatue Management, an investment firm whose technology fund has received capital from Jeff Bezos and Michael Dell.

The January launch drew attention beyond fashion circles after promotional footage showed members of the production team draping lingerie over the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles.