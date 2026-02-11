Kylie Jenner Stars in 'Everyday Cotton' SKIMS Campaign

Kim Kardashian tapped her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, to bring the comfort in a new SKIMS campaign.

The lingerie and loungewear brand is keeping it cozy and cute with Jenner as the face of the Everyday Cotton collection.

The assortment features breathable and stretchy options meant to provide all-day relaxation in 10 styles. SKIMS fans can purchase classic silhouettes, including the Triangle Bralette and Thong, in neutral colors Snow, Light Heather Grey, Sienna Heather, Cocoa Heather, and Onyx.

“I loved being part of the Everyday Cotton campaign. Cotton is such an essential everyday fabric, and this collection really nails it,” Kylie Jenner said in a sneak peak shared with Complex. “The bras and underwear are soft, super stretchy, and so comfortable. The fit is amazing—exactly what you’d expect from SKIMS.”