Style

Kylie Jenner Stars in 'Everyday Cotton' SKIMS Campaign

Kim Kardashian tapped her youngest sister as the campaign model for her latest SKIMS drop.

Kylie Jenner modeling for SKIMS
Image via SKIMS

Kim Kardashian tapped her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, to bring the comfort in a new SKIMS campaign.

The lingerie and loungewear brand is keeping it cozy and cute with Jenner as the face of the Everyday Cotton collection.

The assortment features breathable and stretchy options meant to provide all-day relaxation in 10 styles. SKIMS fans can purchase classic silhouettes, including the Triangle Bralette and Thong, in neutral colors Snow, Light Heather Grey, Sienna Heather, Cocoa Heather, and Onyx.

“I loved being part of the Everyday Cotton campaign. Cotton is such an essential everyday fabric, and this collection really nails it,” Kylie Jenner said in a sneak peak shared with Complex. “The bras and underwear are soft, super stretchy, and so comfortable. The fit is amazing—exactly what you’d expect from SKIMS.”

“Your everyday bras and underwear should feel as considered as everything else in your wardrobe,” said Kim Kardashian, SKIMS co-founder and chief creative officer. “People don’t need more basics, they need better ones. With Everyday Cotton, we took the pieces people already love from SKIMS and reimagined them in the softest premium cotton, to create essentials you’ll want to wear every single day.”

The entrepreneur also talks about the business of building the SKIMS brand in the latest digital issue of Complex.

The collection, available in sizes XXS-4X and bras in 38 sizes, will drop at 9 a.m. PST on Feb. 17, 2026, in-store and online at SKIMS.com.

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