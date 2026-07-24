Lindsey Vonn

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Lindsey Vonn with long blonde hair speaks at a press conference, wearing a white jacket.
Pop Culture

Lindsey Vonn Shares Heartbreaking Loss 1 Week After Crash

The Olympic champion opened up about a painful goodbye, honoring a bond she says will last forever.

Effie Orfanides157 days ago
Lindsey Vonn wearing a Red Bull beanie with pom-poms, holding skis, looking thoughtful.
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Flown Home on Stretcher After Harrowing Injury That Left Her Leg 'in Pieces'

Lindsey Vonn’s competition ends in tragedy as she’s taken to the airport by ambulance to return home.

Effie Orfanides158 days ago
Lindsey Vonn lies on the snow, wearing a helmet and goggles, with skis crossed.
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Breaks Silence After Olympics Wipe Out

The Olympic legend describes her emotional response to the frightening crash that ended her time at the Winter Olympics.

Effie Orfanides166 days ago
Lindsey Vonn Airlifted Off Course After Crashing Out in Winter Olympics
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted From Course After Crashing Out in Winter Olympics

Racing in the Milano Cortina downhill on a torn ACL, Vonn suffered a brutal fall that halted the event and left her 2026 Olympic return hanging by a thread.

Bernadette Giacomazzo167 days ago
Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympic Future Remains Uncertain After Horrifying Crash
Sports

Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympic Future Remains Uncertain After Horrifying Crash

'Doing my best right now,' she wrote in an update to her fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo175 days ago
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Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes out during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 30, 2026 in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash in Final Race Before Winter Olympics

The 41-year-old skier was injured in a crash during the Crans-Montana downhill in Switzerland, just days before the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Cheryl Thompson176 days ago
Lindsey Vonn.
Style

Lindsey Vonn, 40, Turns Heads With Insanely Toned Legs in Edgy Red Carpet Look

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn walked the red carpet in New York.

Effie Orfanides403 days ago
Style

Yniq Eyewear and Lindsey Vonn Foundation Partner on Limited Edition Ski Goggle

The eyewear brand and foundation are both run by Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn.

tara mahadevan952 days ago
Von Miller
Sports

Watch Von Miller Compete in Steph Curry-Hosted ‘Ultimate Home Championship'

Stephen Curry is set to host a sporting event that will take place entirely on YouTube, making inventive use of what world-renowned athletes have at home.

Joe Price2221 days ago
lindsey vonn
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Plans to Retire After World Championships

Lindsey Vonn is calling it quits after this year's world championships.

Alex Galbraith2731 days ago
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Lebron james
Sports

LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lindsey Vonn, and More Launch Health and Wellness Company

The four celebrities decided to come together to launch their own brand, encouraging healthy living with simple powder-based products.

Joe Price2797 days ago
This is a photo of Lindsey Vonn.
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Fires Back at Trump-Supporting Twitter Trolls Gloating After She Fails to Medal

Lindsey Vonn refused to let these Trump-supporting Twitter trolls get her down.

Jose Martinez3080 days ago
This is a photo of Lindsey Vonn.
Sports

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Looking for a PyeongChang Valentine's Date on Twitter

Lindsey Vonn is looking for love in PyeongChang.

Victoria L. Johnson3083 days ago
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill
Sports

People on Twitter Are Going Crazy Over the US Olympic Ski Team's Marvel-Inspired Attire

The US Olympics ski and snowboard team have unveiled Marvel-inspired suits.

Katherine Barner3087 days ago
Lindsey Vonn.
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Describes Awful Messages She Received Following Trump Comments

Lindsey Vonn addresses the messages people sent to her after she made some comments about Donald Trump recently.

Chris Yuscavage3147 days ago
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Sports

Lindsey Vonn Tells Risqué Joke About J.J. Watt in Awkward ESPYs Red Carpet Interview

With one risqué joke, Lindsey Vonn made her ESPYs red carpet interview with J.J. Watt super awkward.

Jose Martinez3664 days ago
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Sports

Lindsey Vonn, in Bodypaint, Does Pull-Ups on Set of Swimsuit Shoot Because She Never Stops Training

The Olympic skier and Tiger Woods' ex posted a video of herself knocking out a set of pull-ups while on the set of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

Adam Caparell3811 days ago

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