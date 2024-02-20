Solange Has 'Started Writing Music for The Tuba,' Says She Can ‘Imagine the Eye Rolls’ If She Drops It

Solange Knowles is once again creating in another dimension, this time in the realm of instrumental music. Five years after her fourth studio album, When I Get Home , the artist and Saint Heron founder is obsessed with a new medium: the tuba.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar for the publication's "Legacy Issue,” Knowles reveals her interest in the tuba after writer and editor Kaitlyn Greenidge asks about the sounds she's currently interested in.

Solange has experimented creatively and musically throughout her career, using a variety of styles and types of instrumentation in her work. The singer teases that fans could now be getting some releases of tuba music from the Houston-born creative.

“I love it. I’ve started writing music for the tuba, and I am trying to talk myself into releasing it, but I can only imagine the eye rolls from people being like, this bitch hasn’t made an album," she said.