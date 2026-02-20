Lil Jon Pens Tribute to Son After His Funeral: ‘Life Will Never Be the Same Without You’

Lil Jon wrote a touching tribute to his son, Young Slade, after his death.

Alongside a slideshow of Slade, born Nathan Smith, Jon reflected on burying his son the day prior on Thursday (Feb. 19), almost two weeks since his passing.



Smith, 27, was reported missing on Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Georgia. On Feb. 6, authorities recovered his body in a pond.

Jon confirmed his son’s death in a statement to TMZ, writing, "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith.”

“His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted—he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

"He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU,” Jon added. “We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”