Music

Lil Jon Pens Tribute to Son After His Funeral: ‘Life Will Never Be the Same Without You’

The rapper said he will ensure everyone knows of his son’s talent.

A person smiling, wearing an orange cap and black sweatshirt, holding a drink, and making a peace sign in front of a utility vehicle.
Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images

Lil Jon wrote a touching tribute to his son, Young Slade, after his death.
Alongside a slideshow of Slade, born Nathan Smith, Jon reflected on burying his son the day prior on Thursday (Feb. 19), almost two weeks since his passing.

Smith, 27, was reported missing on Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Georgia. On Feb. 6, authorities recovered his body in a pond.
Jon confirmed his son’s death in a statement to TMZ, writing, "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith.”

“His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted—he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

"He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU,” Jon added. “We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

Related Stories

Two images of the same person. Left: Bald, shirtless in a bathroom. Right: Wearing a black beanie and hoodie, making a peace sign.
Music

Lil Jon's Son, Young Slade, Reported Missing in Georgia

"He may be disoriented and in need of assistance," police said.

Trace William Cowen226 days ago
Lil Jon's son
Music

Lil Jon Confirms Death of Son Young Slade After His Body Was Found in Pond: ‘Heartbroken’

The 27-year-old was reported missing earlier this week.

tara mahadevan223 days ago
Lil Jon flexing his muscles, wearing sunglasses and a medal, standing in front of a backdrop with logos for a bodybuilding event.
Music

Lil Jon Expands Crunk Legend Status With Third-Place Finish in Muscle Beach Venice Competition

“Thanks to all that supported me on this journey,” Lil Jon told fans.

Trace William Cowen379 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Admits He Was Disappointed More NFL Players Didn’t Protest With Him
2
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
3
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy
4
Pop CultureRobert Pattinson on 'Primetime' Performance as Chris Hansen: 'Like Scarface Meets Jerry Maguire'
5
MusicAyo Edebiri's Confessional Booth Story About Dating Married Man Shocks Rosalía Fans
6
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App