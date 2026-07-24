Lil Boosie

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Two men side by side: Boosie Badazz in a patterned shirt with chains, smiling; Charleston White in a red hoodie and cap, looking serious.
Music

Charleston White Claims He Got Boosie Badazz’s Son Arrested: ‘Your Boy in Trouble'

White has beef with Boosie and his son multiple times throughout the years, and he recently said he'd "celebrate" Boosie getting jail time.

Joe Price328 days ago
Boosie Badazz and Flavor Flav
Music

Flavor Flav to Prankster Jokingly Calling Him Boosie Badazz: ‘I Am His Daddy’

The two rappers apparently look very much alike.

tara mahadevan713 days ago
Boosie Badazz on stage performing in front of a cheering crowd, wearing a white t-shirt, gold chain necklaces, and patterned shorts
Music

Boosie Badazz Allegedly Kicked Woman Out of Club After She Said His Breath 'Stank'

The unnamed woman recounted the alleged incident after leaving the club.

Jaelani Turner-Williams753 days ago
Musician Boozie on a large rock, shirtless and in checkered shorts, holding an object in the air in one frame and sitting down in the second frame
Music

Boosie Badazz Cuts Off Ankle Monitor, Jumps Into Pool in Anticipation of Federal Charges Being Dropped

The rapper was in a celebratory mood while anticipating the termination of his federal charges.

Jaelani Turner-Williams764 days ago
Man in beanie and denim jacket with jewelry
Music

B.G. Faces Possible Return to Prison After Violating Probation Following Performance at Boosie Badazz Concert

The Hot Boys rapper returned home last September after serving 12 years on gun charges.

Brad Callas850 days ago
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Music

Boosie Says He Walked Out of 'The Color Purple' Over Lesbian Storyline: 'Whoever Wrote the Script is Pushing the Narrative Hard'

The Baton Rouge rapper might have missed the classic 1982 Alice Walker novel and the original 1985 film adaptation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams939 days ago
Music

Boosie Badazz Claims He Makes $500K a Year Doing VladTV Interviews

Earlier this year, the rap veteran also revealed how much he makes to appear on podcast episodes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams989 days ago
Boosie Badazz interview with VladTV
Music

Boosie Badazz on Pras Cooperating With Feds: '90 Percent of Rappers Are Rats'

“There’s more rats in the music industry than the streets," the Baton Rouge 40-year-old declared when sharing his thoughts on Fugees rapper Pras.

Brad Callas1176 days ago
Boosie Badazz performs at the Legendz To The Streetz Tour
Music

Boosie Badazz Tears Up While Paying Tribute to Trouble at Rapper's Funeral: 'That Was My Boy'

A week after Trouble was shot and killed at the age of 34, the Atlanta rapper's funeral took place on Monday at the House of Hope church in Decatur, GA.

Brad Callas1507 days ago
Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series
Music

Boosie Badazz Says His Grandfather Has Died 2 Months After Grandmother’s Passing

Taking to social media on Sunday, Boosie Badazz shared that his grandfather died over the weekend, just two months after his grandmother passed.

Brenton Blanchet1675 days ago
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Lil Boosie performs at Legendz To The Streetz Tour at State Farm Arena
Music

Boosie Badazz Offends Black Fraternity After Wearing Letters, Without Membership

Boosie posted a clip of himself in the fit to his Instagram, purposefully drawing attention to the piece by telling his fans "I look good in this jacket."

Brenton Blanchet1697 days ago
Rapper Lil Boosie on the set of the music Video "Shottas" at Private Residence
Music

Boosie Badazz Calls Mark Zuckerberg a 'Racist' After His Instagram Page Is Deleted Again

Boosie shared behind-the-scenes footage of the visual for his recent single with DaBaby “Period.” In the clips, Boosie open-hand slaps a man.

Xavier Hamilton1948 days ago
Lil Boosie attends Chaos Tuesday Nights
Music

Yung Bleu Gifts Boosie Badazz $100K for Continued Support Amid Music Success

Despite being managed by Meek Mill, Yung Bleu was discovered by Boosie and his signed to Boosie’s Badazz Syndicate independent record label.

Xavier Hamilton1984 days ago
boosie badazz
Music

Boosie Badazz Doubles Down Amid Backlash Over Lori Harvey ‘Body Count’ Comments

Boosie Badazz has placed himself at the center of controversy once again after he felt the need to share his thoughts on Lori Harvey’s dating history.

Joe Price1988 days ago

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