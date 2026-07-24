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Boosie Badazz’s obsession with talking about Lil Nas X continued this week, as the Baton Rogue rapper took to Twitter to deliver a hateful, homophobic rant.Brad Callas
Just a few days after introducing his gay tour manager to social media, Boosie took to Twitter to share more controversial remarks about Lil Nas X.Brad Callas
Just a few days after DaBaby made homophobic comments in his Rolling Loud set, Boosie Badazz is now facing backlash for anti-gay remarks geared at Lil Nas X.Brad Callas
The rapper appeared on VladTV and discussed Harvey's alleged past relationships, going so far as to list men who have been romantically tied to the model.Joshua Espinoza