Boosie Says He Walked Out of 'The Color Purple' Because Lesbian Storyline: 'Whoever Wrote the Script is Pushing the Narrative Hard'

For background – and a quick spoiler alert – Color Purple protagonist Celie (Fantasia Barrino) has a love affair with Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson), although their kissing scene is brief and intercourse between the two is implied. The scene pulls inspiration from the Broadway musical and the inaugural 1985 Color Purple film, although both lesbian storylines are watered down in comparison to Alice Walker's epistolary Color Purple novel, where the women have a sexual relationship.

It seems like Boosie might have missed all versions of The Color Purple, but the Baton Rouge native has a history of homophobia, like defending Da Baby's homophobic Rolling Loud Miami rant and targeting Lil Nas X on Instagram Live. The 41-year-old later argued that he couldn't possibly be homophobic, as his tour manager was gay.

Despite Boosie's criticism, The Color Purple has been a theatrical success, grossing $18 million upon its domestic release, and becoming the largest Christmas Day debut in 14 years.