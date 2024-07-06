Boosie Badazz Allegedly Kicked Woman Out of Club After She Said His Breath 'Stank'

Boosie Badazz allegedly had a woman removed from the same club he was in after she confronted him about his breath.

The unnamed woman recorded two clips on Thursday night (July 4), from an event that Boosie was hosting. In the first clip, the Baton Rouge rapper was bobbing his head to music before staring at the woman's phone and taking a sip of his drink. The follow-up video showed the woman in a parking lot, presumably after the encounter, explaining that she had been thrown out of the club.

"He got mad, so he sent security up there," the woman said in the video below. "They come to get me [and] I’m like, ‘Dang.’ Look how small [I am]. I didn’t even do anything. Like your breath was stank, but because I told you your breath was stank, you got me kicked out the club? I’m never going to nothing else."