Liam Payne's Friend Roger Nores Fully Cleared in Singer's Death

Liam Payne’s friend, Argentine businessman Rogelio "Roger" Nores, has been permanently cleared of all criminal liability in the singer’s death.

A three-judge panel at the Buenos Aires Criminal Court of Cassation signed the ruling on June 9, dismissing the drug supply charge against Nores and finding he bore no responsibility for the One Direction star’s drug use. Prosecutors did not appeal, making the clearance final, per the New York Post.

The court's reasoning was direct: Payne was an adult free to make his own choices, and Nores could not be held criminally accountable for those choices.

Central to the drug supply charge was a message found on Payne's phone in which the singer asked Nores for "six grams." Nores never replied to the message, and the court found no evidence that he agreed to supply anything.

Nores' defense attorney, Rafael Cúneo Libarona, told the New York Post the outcome was unambiguous.