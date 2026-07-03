Mercury Music Awards

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kano
Music

Kano, Stormzy, Moses Boyd Among Nominees For 2020 Mercury Music Prize

Recent winners include James Blake, Dave, Wolf Alice and Sampha.

James Keith2186 days ago
NAO
Music

Slowthai, Little Simz, Dave And NAO Nominated For Mercury 'Album Of The Year' Prize

The 2019 awards show will take place on Thursday, Sept 19 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

James Keith2550 days ago
Sons Of Kemet (credit: Pierrick Guidou)
Music

The Shortlist For This Year's Mercury Prize Includes Novelist, King Krule & Sons Of Kemet

Both King Krule and Novelist will be looking to keep the award in South London as the pair receive noms for albums 'The Ooz' and 'Novelist Guy'.

Tobi Oke2914 days ago

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