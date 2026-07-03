Joy Taylor

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Kayla Nicole Recalls How She Linked Up with Toni Braxton For 'He Wasn't Man Enough' Cameo
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Breaks Down the Last-Minute Toni Braxton ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Performance

From viral Halloween costume to last-minute choreography, Kayla breaks down the wild chain of DMs and twists that landed her onstage with Toni Braxton.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
Joy Taylor.
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Thinks There'd Be 'Drive-Thru’ Abortions If Men Could Get Pregnant

The sportscaster has argued that if men were able to give birth then reproductive advancements would be far beyond what they are now.

tara mahadevan52 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Joy Taylor attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sports

Joy Taylor on Using Dating Apps for Sex During Pandemic: ‘I’m a Horny B*stard'

The sports reporter used private, members-only app Raya, where she met someone she dated for four months.

Jaelani Turner-Williams219 days ago
Joy Taylor.
Sports

Joy Taylor Argues That Procreating to Carry on 'Legacy' Is 'Silly'

The sports host also revealed that she doesn't want kids.

tara mahadevan238 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Joy Taylor attends a special screening of Orlando Bloom's new film “The Cut” at the ALO HQ Screening Room in Beverly Hills, California on September 18, 2025. “The Cut" will be available on Digital platforms Sept. 23, 2025.
Sports

Joy Taylor Recalls Not Wanting to Be 'Too Sexy' as a Sports Anchor

The former Fox Sports host reached a conclusion that her attire wasn't "inappropriate" although her body type was being fetishized.

Jaelani Turner-Williams282 days ago
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(L-R) Jason Whitlock and Joy Taylor/2Pac Photoshopped image.
Sports

Jason Whitlock Challenges Joy Taylor's 'Gangsta,' Calls Her 'Peanut Butter 2Pac'

It comes after Taylor made comments about the controversial host's perceived high cholesterol.

Will Lavin325 days ago
Joy Taylor.
Sports

Joy Taylor on FS1 Sex Scandal: 'It Definitely Broke Me in a Lot of Ways'

The sports media personality has spoken about how she's doing since her alleged affair with an FS1 executive hit the headlines earlier this year.

Will Lavin325 days ago
A woman in a patterned outfit at a Netflix event; two female athletes in basketball uniforms, one from Indiana and one from Sky Town.
Sports

Joy Taylor Says Caitlin Clark’s Fame Is Largely Because of Angel Reese: ‘I Will Die on This Hill'

Joy Taylor says Caitlin Clark wouldn’t be as popular today without Angel Reese’s viral taunt during the 2023 NCAA title game.

Mark Elibert388 days ago
Joy Taylor
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Says Sex Work Should Be Legal: 'Male Lonelies Are Deteriorating Society'

Taylor said that there's an "attack on femininity" in the US because "women got too close to power."

tara mahadevan425 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Joy Taylor attends Beautycounter 10 Year Anniversary Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on March 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Sports

Joy Taylor Says She's 'Less Interested' in Dating Religious Men: 'It's a Red Flag for Me'

The sports commentator said she's had "negative experiences" with religious men.umen

Jaelani Turner-Williams436 days ago
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YouTube/The Truth After Dark
Sports

Joy Taylor Explains Why She’s Open to Dating Elderly Men: ‘I’m Doing This for All of Us’

Taylor called younger men "aggressive" while older men are financially stable.

Jaelani Turner-Williams436 days ago
A man speaking into a red microphone on the left, and a woman with curly hair in a floral dress smiling on the right.
Sports

Jason Whitlock Responds to Criticism Over Joy Taylor Comments

Whitlock did apologize to those who felt he wasn't acting like a Christian with his take on Taylor.

Mark Elibert555 days ago
Joy Taylor at the inaugural California Crown in partnership with the h.wood Group.
Sports

Skip Bayless Lawsuit: What Is Joy Taylor Being Accused Of?

Joy Taylor has been named as a defendant in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Skip Bayless.

Joe Price556 days ago
Jason Whitlock on 'Fearless.'
Sports

Jason Whitlock On Skip Bayless Lawsuit, Says Joy Taylor's "Big Cans"

The former Fox Sports host said that Taylor had nothing to offer but "big cans and that peanut butter skin."

Joe Price556 days ago
Two people are pictured side by side. On the left, a woman with long blonde hair smiles, wearing a black jacket. On the right, a man with short, light brown hair wears a black shirt, looking to the side.
Sports

Skip Bayless Accused of Offering Fox Hairstylist $1.5 MIllion for Sex

Noushin Faraji, a former hairstylist for Fox Sports, filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and battery.

Alex Ocho557 days ago
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Split image. Left: West Wilson. Right: Joy Taylor.
Sports

West Wilson and Joy Taylor Unpack Their Personalities in Latest ‘West Date Ever’

Wilson and Taylor got deep when they had a chance to talk about people pleasing, marriage, and parenting.

Alex Ocho680 days ago
Sports

Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks Launch New Podcast 'Two Personal'

The two friends will explore topics beyond the world of sports for their new project together.

Joe Price876 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Nick Young Talks Lakers, Kyrie/LeBron, and More + Joy Taylor on NBA Finals + NFL: Listen to Load Management

NBA champ Nick "Swaggy P" Young dropped by the pod to talk NBA Finals & Kyrie/LeBron relationship. Fox Sports's Joy Taylor chatted about the NFL and her Heat.

Complex Sports2110 days ago

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