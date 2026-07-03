Jax Taylor emerged from the ether without shame to become the man you love to hate.Lucas Mann
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The London boy done good.Milly McMahon
Sports
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes Reportedly Arrested and Hospitalized After Altercation With Cops (UPDATE)
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested and hospitalized on Wednesday after getting into an altercation with several police officers.Jordan Rose
23 Nike-endorsed players were able to customize their very own kicks for NBA Opening Week. Here are what they designed.Victor Deng