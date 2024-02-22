Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks Launch New Podcast 'Two Personal'

Sports journalists and media personalities Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks have teamed up for a new podcast.

Entitled Two Personal, the new podcast will see the FS1 SPEAK daily host and Thursday Night Football feature reporter tackle subjects beyond the world of sports. They've promised they won't be afraid to discuss more challenging subjects, from mental health to discrimination, as well as a wide variety of social issues. Like the name suggests, Two Personal will have them drop the professionalism somewhat in favor of topics the two friends are more likely to discuss in private.

"Joy [Taylor] and I have navigated our careers together as sisters in sport, but Two Personal allows us to expand and share our private thoughts and conversations with our listeners," said Rooks. "This show is a space for us to be honest about our experiences, our emotions, and the way we view the world. There is infinitely more to us than what we have allowed the public to see, and I’m thrilled to be in a place where I feel ready to bare my full self and give an honest look into who I am completely."