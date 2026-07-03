Ava DuVernay, Khalid, John Oliver, and More React to Gun Violence and Implore Lawmakers for Gun Control (UPDATE)
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The American gun violence epidemic has taken the lives of 8,787 people this year alone.Hannah Lifshutz
When John Oliver bought movie memorabilia from Russell Crowe's divorce auction, he didn't realize the money would go toward koalas and chlamydia.Marco Margaritoff
In the show's short time on the air, John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" has emerged as Monday morning Internet force. Here's how they did it.Brenden Gallagher
HBA’s latest is a “uniform” signaling what’s to come over the next year from the label. Veteran serves as part of a larger pre-collection for HBA's return.Trace William Cowen