John Oliver

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22058 -- Pictured: John Oliver
Pop Culture

John Oliver Blasts Jay Leno’s Take on Political Comedy

After Jay Leno offered advice on how late-night hosts should avoid political humor, John Oliver didn’t hold back.

Sienna Dubois 344 days ago
John Oliver on 'Last Week Tonight' talking the Texas shooting
Pop Culture

John Oliver Slams the Push for More Cops in Schools Following Texas Shooting: 'School Police Are Not the Answer'

In an extensive segment on 'Last Week Tonight,' John Oliver gave his input on the gun control debate and criticized calls for more police in schools.

Joe Price1503 days ago
John Oliver speaks on O.J. Simpson during his show
Pop Culture

John Oliver Calls Out O.J. Simpson for Weighing in on Will Smith Slap: ‘No One Wants to Hear From You on This’

On Sunday’s episode of 'Last Week Tonight,' Oliver was quick to mock Simpson’s readiness to share a hot take on the matter, pleading "not you, O.J."

Brenton Blanchet1566 days ago
jo
Pop Culture

John Oliver Slams Republican Leaders for Blocking COVID-19 Mask Mandates

In some of the most vulnerable parts of the country, political leadership has descended into outright bans on mask mandates amid variant concerns.

Trace William Cowen1797 days ago
john oliver
Pop Culture

John Oliver Easily Duped Local News Stations Into Airing Promo for Fake Sex Blanket

To test out the integrity of local news stations' policies on sponsored content, John Oliver started a company to promote a totally made-up sex blanket.

Trace William Cowen1880 days ago
Advertisement
john
Pop Culture

John Oliver Urges Everyone to 'Stop Listening' to Joe Rogan and Get Vaccinated

The 'Last Week Tonight' host dedicated the bulk of his new episode to tackle the massive vaccine hesitancy problem, with special mentions of Rogan and others.

Trace William Cowen1902 days ago
hbo
Pop Culture

John Oliver Details Tucker Carlson's History as 'Prominent Vessel' for White Supremacist Ideas

John Oliver spent nearly half an hour outlining the damage already done (and the damage still to come) thanks to Tucker's troubling prominence.

Trace William Cowen1950 days ago
adam
Pop Culture

Adam Driver FaceTimes Into John Oliver’s Season Finale to Scold Him for Extended Thirst Campaign

John Oliver has spent much of the year tossing out very public demands for Adam Driver to, among many other things, "demolish" him in some form.

Trace William Cowen2069 days ago
nye
Life

Bill Nye Is Fed the F*ck Up Over Climate Change

Bill Nye strips away the bullsh*t, reminding us all that "the planet's on f*cking fire."

Trace William Cowen2622 days ago
donald glover
Pop Culture

Donald Glover on His 'Lion King' Role: 'I Wanted to Be a Part of the Global Good'

Jon Favreau's upcoming remake of the classic Disney film will hit theaters on July 19.

Hannah Lifshutz2640 days ago
Advertisement
John Cena in Saudi Arabia
Sports

Why WWE's Crown Jewel Saudi Arabia Show Is in Jeopardy

John Cena is reportedly out of WWE's Crown Jewel show next month, and the whole event is now in jeopardy.

countcenci2824 days ago
Colin Jost (L) and Michael Che speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards.
Pop Culture

Here Are the Winners at the 2018 Emmy Awards

A rundown of the winners at the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, and the moments that left a lasting mark on the ceremony.

Jose Martinez2860 days ago
john
Pop Culture

John Oliver Tackles Rudy Giuliani's 'Truth Isn't Truth' Nonsense

As you may have heard, Giuliani spent the weekend arguing that truth is actually not truth. Dumb as that obviously is, plenty of people would likely agree with him in our post-Trump scenario.

Trace William Cowen2889 days ago
Advertisement
john oliver
Pop Culture

John Oliver and Anita Hill Discuss Men's Responsibility in Ending Workplace Sexual Harassment

For the latest 'Last Week Tonight,' John Oliver set aside the bulk of the episode for a detailed look at the history of workplace sexual harassment and the future impact of the #MeToo movement. Anita Hill also joined Oliver for an interview.

Trace William Cowen2910 days ago
Charlotte Pence, Mike Pence's daughter
Pop Culture

Mike Pence's Daughter Also Bought John Oliver's Gay Bunny Book

The spoof is already a best-seller on Amazon.

Bianca Gracie3040 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App