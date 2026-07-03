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John Lennon’s Son Worries the ‘Younger Generation’ Could Forget the Beatles
'I’m just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn’t forget about The Beatles and John and Yoko,' said Sean Ono Lennon.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" Zoetrope Vinyl: How to Buy
The iconic 1971 holiday anthem is available now on a limited edition 12-inch zoetrope vinyl.
Classic Holiday Singles Box f/ The Beach Boys, Elton John, and More: How to Buy
A curated collection of 14 holiday singles on 7-inch vinyl is available now on Complex.
John Lennon's Killer Mark David Chapman Learns Fate in 14th Parole Hearing
Chapman has expressed his remorse for killing Lennon in the past.
Memorabilia From Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, and More Icons Being Auctioned Off
Included in the bidding will be the King of Pop's 1984 Pepsi commercial jacket, estimated to be worth $230K to $460K.
The Weeknd Taps Future for New Single and Video “Double Fantasy” From HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Series
Before ‘The Idol’ debuts at the Cannes Film Festival next month, The Weeknd is sharing a new Future collab taken from the HBO original series.
‘Super Mario’ Theme and Songs From Mariah Carey, Daddy Yankee, Queen Latifah, More Selected for Library of Congress
The Library of Congress announced the induction of songs by Mariah Carey, Queen Latifah, Daddy Yankee, and more, along with the 'Super Mario Bros.' theme.
The Weeknd Teases Future Collaboration, John Lennon Cover As Part of Upcoming 'The Idol Vol. 1' Project
The Weeknd went live on Instagram yesterday to tease several new songs, including a collaboration with Future and a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy."
Gal Gadot Says Celeb “Imagine” Video Was in Poor Taste: ‘It Wasn’t the Right Timing and It Wasn’t the Right Thing’
Gal Gadot became the latest celebrity to dissect the critically panned "Imagine" montage video she orchestrated at the start of the pandemic.
Gal Gadot Reflects on "Imagine" Video Backlash: 'I Had Nothing But Good Intentions'
The 'Wonder Woman' star was mocked and criticized earlier this year when she led a star-studded cover of John Lennon's 1971 record "Imagine."
Jamie Dornan Addresses Backlash Over Gal Gadot's "Imagine" Video: 'She Was Trying to Do a Good Thing'
In March, Gal Gadot released a video of a group of celebrities singing John Lennon's song "Imagine."
Joe Rogan Goes Off on Gal Gadot Over Celebrity "Imagine" Singalong: 'You F*cking Idiot'
Gadot's well-intentioned star-stacked video was widely panned.
Gal Gadot Singing John Lennon’s "Imagine" With Other Self-Isolating Celebs Receives Mixed Results
As the world struggles to adapt to life in self-isolation, Gal Gadot recruited some of her most famous friends for an Instagram video receiving mixed reactions.
Nipsey Hussle, Michael Jackson, XXXTentacion Among Forbes' Top-Earning Late Celebs
Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, and Whitney Houston also made the list.
Drake's Latest Tattoo Has Some Beatles Fans Upset
Call a truce and give the fans what they really want: "Summer Games" f/ Paul McCartney.
Chance the Rapper’s “Juice” Absent on ‘Acid Rap’ Streaming Re-Release, Replaced by Charity Message
Chance the Rapper recorded a replacement track for "Juice," with all streaming proceeds going to his nonprofit SocialWorks.
Chrissy Teigen Started 2019 off by Running Into Leslie Jones' Umbrella
During NBC's Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, host Chrissy Teigen got an accidental umbrella to the eye when hugging Leslie Jones.
Bette Midler Apologizes for Tweet About Women Being the 'N-Word of the World'
The legendary actress is now apologizing for some problematic comments she tweeted earlier this week.