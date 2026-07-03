John Lennon

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John Lennon's Son Claims Gen Z is 'Forgetting' The Beatles Legacy
Music

John Lennon’s Son Worries the ‘Younger Generation’ Could Forget the Beatles

'I’m just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn’t forget about The Beatles and John and Yoko,' said Sean Ono Lennon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago
Vinyl record with "WAR IS OVER!" text, surrounded by concentric circles of blue doves. A label with additional text on the right.
Music

John Lennon and Yoko Ono "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" Zoetrope Vinyl: How to Buy

The iconic 1971 holiday anthem is available now on a limited edition 12-inch zoetrope vinyl.

Complex Staff225 days ago
A collection of Christmas-themed vinyl records with covers featuring artists like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and The Beach Boys.
Music

Classic Holiday Singles Box f/ The Beach Boys, Elton John, and More: How to Buy

A curated collection of 14 holiday singles on 7-inch vinyl is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff237 days ago
Mark David Chapman in a green shirt is shown in front and side profile against a height chart.
Pop Culture

John Lennon's Killer Mark David Chapman Learns Fate in 14th Parole Hearing

Chapman has expressed his remorse for killing Lennon in the past.

Brad Appleton308 days ago
Music

Memorabilia From Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, and More Icons Being Auctioned Off

Included in the bidding will be the King of Pop's 1984 Pepsi commercial jacket, estimated to be worth $230K to $460K.

tara mahadevan1010 days ago
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the weeknd double fantasy cover art
Music

The Weeknd Taps Future for New Single and Video “Double Fantasy” From HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Series

Before ‘The Idol’ debuts at the Cannes Film Festival next month, The Weeknd is sharing a new Future collab taken from the HBO original series.

Trace William Cowen1183 days ago
This is an image of Library of Congress
Music

‘Super Mario’ Theme and Songs From Mariah Carey, Daddy Yankee, Queen Latifah, More Selected for Library of Congress

The Library of Congress announced the induction of songs by Mariah Carey, Queen Latifah, Daddy Yankee, and more, along with the 'Super Mario Bros.' theme.

Starr Savoy1191 days ago
The Weeknd performing live
Music

The Weeknd Teases Future Collaboration, John Lennon Cover As Part of Upcoming 'The Idol Vol. 1' Project

The Weeknd went live on Instagram yesterday to tease several new songs, including a collaboration with Future and a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy."

Louis Pavlakos1192 days ago
Gal Gadot attends the World Premiere of Netflix's 'Red Notice'
Pop Culture

Gal Gadot Says Celeb “Imagine” Video Was in Poor Taste: ‘It Wasn’t the Right Timing and It Wasn’t the Right Thing’

Gal Gadot became the latest celebrity to dissect the critically panned "Imagine" montage video she orchestrated at the start of the pandemic.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1654 days ago
Gal Gadot
Pop Culture

Gal Gadot Reflects on "Imagine" Video Backlash: 'I Had Nothing But Good Intentions'

The 'Wonder Woman' star was mocked and criticized earlier this year when she led a star-studded cover of John Lennon's 1971 record "Imagine."

Joshua Espinoza2102 days ago
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jamie imagine
Pop Culture

Jamie Dornan Addresses Backlash Over Gal Gadot's "Imagine" Video: 'She Was Trying to Do a Good Thing'

In March, Gal Gadot released a video of a group of celebrities singing John Lennon's song "Imagine."

tara mahadevan2288 days ago
Joe Rogan
Pop Culture

Joe Rogan Goes Off on Gal Gadot Over Celebrity "Imagine" Singalong: 'You F*cking Idiot'

Gadot's well-intentioned star-stacked video was widely panned.

Joe Price2303 days ago
Gal Gadot
Pop Culture

Gal Gadot Singing John Lennon’s "Imagine" With Other Self-Isolating Celebs Receives Mixed Results

As the world struggles to adapt to life in self-isolation, Gal Gadot recruited some of her most famous friends for an Instagram video receiving mixed reactions.

Joe Price2311 days ago
nipsey
Music

Nipsey Hussle, Michael Jackson, XXXTentacion Among Forbes' Top-Earning Late Celebs

Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, and Whitney Houston also made the list.

Trace William Cowen2452 days ago
drake
Style

Drake's Latest Tattoo Has Some Beatles Fans Upset

Call a truce and give the fans what they really want: "Summer Games" f/ Paul McCartney.

Trace William Cowen2531 days ago
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chance
Music

Chance the Rapper’s “Juice” Absent on ‘Acid Rap’ Streaming Re-Release, Replaced by Charity Message

Chance the Rapper recorded a replacement track for "Juice," with all streaming proceeds going to his nonprofit SocialWorks.

tara mahadevan2575 days ago
chrissy teigen
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Started 2019 off by Running Into Leslie Jones' Umbrella

During NBC's Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, host Chrissy Teigen got an accidental umbrella to the eye when hugging Leslie Jones.

Hannah Lifshutz2753 days ago
Bette Midler n word
Pop Culture

Bette Midler Apologizes for Tweet About Women Being the 'N-Word of the World'

The legendary actress is now apologizing for some problematic comments she tweeted earlier this week.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2841 days ago

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