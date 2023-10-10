Memorabilia From Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, and More Icons Being Auctioned Off

Also included in the auction are guitars from AC/DC’s Angus Young ($69,000 to $138,000), Kiss’ Paul Stanley ($46,000 to $92,000), John Lennon’s belt buckle from his legendary “Lost Weekend” period ($34,500 to $69,000), and David Bowie’s original “Liza Jane” single test pressing ($5,750 to $11,500).

Bidding will also be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London on Nov. 10. Global bids can be made online, over the phone, or through absentee bidding.