Memorabilia From Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, and More Icons Being Auctioned Off

Propstore is auctioning off memorabilia from the world’s leading entertainers, past and present.
The auction is currently live with over 200 music-related items, including Michael Jackson’s 1984 Pepsi commercial jacket, estimated to be worth $230,000 to $460,000; Amy Winehouse’s beehive hairpiece, worth $17,250 to $34,500; and George Michael’s vintage jacket from his duet video with Aretha Franklin, worth $34,500 to $69,000.
Also included in the auction are guitars from AC/DC’s Angus Young ($69,000 to $138,000), Kiss’ Paul Stanley ($46,000 to $92,000), John Lennon’s belt buckle from his legendary “Lost Weekend” period ($34,500 to $69,000), and David Bowie’s original “Liza Jane” single test pressing ($5,750 to $11,500).
Bidding will also be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London on Nov. 10. Global bids can be made online, over the phone, or through absentee bidding.