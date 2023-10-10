Memorabilia From Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, and More Icons Being Auctioned Off

Included in the bidding will be the King of Pop's 1984 Pepsi commercial jacket, estimated to be worth $230K to $460K.

Kmazur / WireImage

Propstore is auctioning off memorabilia from the world’s leading entertainers, past and present.

The auction is currently live with over 200 music-related items, including Michael Jackson’s 1984 Pepsi commercial jacket, estimated to be worth $230,000 to $460,000; Amy Winehouse’s beehive hairpiece, worth $17,250 to $34,500; and George Michael’s vintage jacket from his duet video with Aretha Franklin, worth $34,500 to $69,000.

Also included in the auction are guitars from AC/DC’s Angus Young ($69,000 to $138,000), Kiss’ Paul Stanley ($46,000 to $92,000), John Lennon’s belt buckle from his legendary “Lost Weekend” period ($34,500 to $69,000), and David Bowie’s original “Liza Jane” single test pressing ($5,750 to $11,500).

Bidding will also be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London on Nov. 10. Global bids can be made online, over the phone, or through absentee bidding.

