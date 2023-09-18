Watch an Exclusive Clip From 'The Creator' Starring John David Washington

John David Washington is headlining another sci-fi action thriller with The Creator.
In an exclusive clip from the film, which hits theaters via 20th Century Studios on September 29, Washington's Joshua tries to convince Madeleine Yuna Voyles' Alphie to get in a car to escape from encroaching robot police forces. Thankfully they get a leg up when their trusty canine companion catches the authorities off-guard with a grenade.
The Creator is directed by Gareth Edwards, who previously helmed 2014's Godzilla and 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Edwards co-wrote the film alongside Chris Weitz, while its impressive cast is rounded out by Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, Veronica Ngo, Marc Menchaca, and Ralph Ineson.
Set in a future where the human race and artificial intelligence are at war with one another, The Creator follows the story of Washington's Joshua as he is recruited to hunt down the titular Creator behind the advanced AI. However, when he finds himself deep behind enemy lines, he discovers that the weapon he's been tasked to destroy is an AI who takes the form of a child, Alphie.
John David Washington last starred in a major sci-fi actioner with Christopher Nolan's Tenet. He's since starred in Malcolm & Marie and Beckett in 2021, and the star-studded Amsterdam last year. On top of The Creator, he's set to lead the upcoming drama The Piano Lesson opposite Samuel L. Jackson.
Watch the exclusive clip up top.