Watch an Exclusive Clip From 'The Creator' Starring John David Washington

John David Washington is headlining another sci-fi action thriller with The Creator.

In an exclusive clip from the film, which hits theaters via 20th Century Studios on September 29, Washington's Joshua tries to convince Madeleine Yuna Voyles' Alphie to get in a car to escape from encroaching robot police forces. Thankfully they get a leg up when their trusty canine companion catches the authorities off-guard with a grenade.

The Creator is directed by Gareth Edwards, who previously helmed 2014's Godzilla and 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Edwards co-wrote the film alongside Chris Weitz, while its impressive cast is rounded out by Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, Veronica Ngo, Marc Menchaca, and Ralph Ineson.