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Known as Jimmy Henchmen, incarcerated music exec James Rosemond discusses his case, its impact on his family and the suicide of friend Chris Lighty.Anslem Rocque
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Cam'ron and Jim Jones are at odds once again. We break down the reasons behind their beef and trace the tumultuous history of Dipset's rise and fall.Will Schube
Max B has just been released from prison after a 15-year bid. Here’s a ranking of his best songs.OrNah