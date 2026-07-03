Jimmy Henchmen

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(L-R) 50 Cent and Jimmy Henchman.
Music

50 Cent Teases TV Series Based on Jimmy Henchman Court Documents: 'He Was Mad'

In a since-deleted social media post, the G-Unit mogul said he plans to turn Henchman’s legal history into a show as their long-running feud continues.

Mark Elibert108 days ago
Jimmy Henchman and 50 Cent
Music

Jimmy Henchman Says 'Lying-Ass' 50 Cent's Reports of Prison Attack Are False (UPDATE)

The incarcerated music executive says he’s been “well and fine.”

Mark Elibert110 days ago
Tony Yayo in a black cap and t-shirt with "#GreatestOfAllTime" text, against a pink background.
Music

Tony Yayo Recalls Bentley Getting Shot Up at Mixtape Awards Amid Jimmy Henchman Beef

The G-Unit rapper says tensions boiled over during a chaotic night in Harlem tied to a long-running feud.

Mark Elibert201 days ago
Tony Yayo interview with DJ Vlad
Music

Tony Yayo Recalls Jimmy Henchman's Failed Attempt to Murder 50 Cent

In a recent interview with VladTV, Tony Yayo shed light on Jimmy Henchman's beef with 50 Cent, who he attempted to murder during a 2007 music video shoot.

Brad Callas1328 days ago
Tony Yayo appears on Vlad TV
Music

Tony Yayo Explains Why the Beef Between 50 Cent and the Game Started

In a new interview, Tony Yayo talked about the real reason behind 50 Cent’s beef with The Game, and as he explains, it stemmed from another industry beef. 

Brenton Blanchet1522 days ago
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Jimmy Henchman of Henchman Entertainment at the Shore Club in Miami, Florida
Music

Ex-Music Exec Jimmy Henchmen Could Stand Before Judge After Reported Legal Win

The exec first filed a writ of habeas corpus in October—arguing that former President Donald Trump stated in public that he was willing to free him.

Brenton Blanchet1637 days ago
50 Cent and The Game in better times.
Music

50 Cent Teaming Up With Starz for Hip-Hop Anthology Series That Will Explore Feud With The Game

50 Cent and Starz are once again combining forces to bring a pair of new scripted series' to the premium network. Read about the details here.

Gavin Evans2132 days ago
Jimmy Henchman
Music

Jimmy Henchman Receives Life Sentence for the Murder of G-Unit Associate

50 Cent responded to the news via Instagram on Saturday.

Joshua Espinoza2805 days ago

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