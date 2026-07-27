Read Jim Carrey’s Emotional Farewell to 'The Mask' Director Chuck Russell

The 1994 film’s blend of Carrey’s elastic physical comedy and Industrial Light & Magic’s Oscar-nominated VFX cemented it as a pre–superhero-boom comic-book landmark, underscoring the impact of Russell, who died July 22 at 74.

Russell radically reimagined the ultraviolent Dark Horse comic into a Tex Avery–style fantasy comedy, helping launch Carrey’s mid-’90s run and Cameron Diaz’s film career while turning The Mask into a $350 million global hit.

Jim Carrey paid emotional tribute to Chuck Russell, saying the director created a playful, childlike set on The Mask that made the film one of the “jewels” of his creative life.

Jim Carrey is remembering the filmmaker who helped shape one of the defining movies of his career. Days after The Mask director Chuck Russell died at 74, the actor shared an emotional tribute celebrating the filmmaker's creativity and the lasting impact of the 1994 blockbuster that transformed a cult comic book into a Hollywood phenomenon. "I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set," Carrey said in a statement to Deadline. "The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness."

For Carrey, The Mask arrived during an extraordinary stretch that permanently altered his career. Released alongside Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber in 1994, the film showcased his elastic physical comedy as Stanley Ipkiss, a timid bank teller whose life changes after discovering a mystical mask that transforms him into a reality-bending green-faced trickster. The movie also introduced Cameron Diaz to movie audiences in her feature film debut. Carrey credited Russell with making that experience unforgettable. "Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment," he said. "I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck." What made The Mask especially remarkable was how dramatically Russell reshaped its source material. The original Dark Horse Comics series was an ultraviolent horror title centered on a ruthless killer known as "Big Head," whose supernatural powers fueled graphic acts of violence. New Line Cinema initially viewed the property as a potential horror franchise, and early screenplay drafts reportedly leaned into darker themes involving zombies and gruesome body horror.