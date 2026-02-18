Life

Jeffrey Epstein Emails Detail Plant Sedative Allegedly Used to ‘Block Free Will’

Colombian drug 'Devil's Breath' can erase memory and kill if taken in lethal amounts.

Printed documents available at Epstein Library on the U.S. Department of Justice website and Epstein Library on the U.S. Department of Justice website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 17, 2026.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Deceased child sex offender and banker Jeffrey Epstein had documented email conversations about a Colombian drug that can make victims engage in zombie-like behavior.

Emails sent to Epstein’s "vacation” Gmail account have surfaced this week and details the effects of scopolamine, also known as “Devil’s Breath,” which causes mental disorientation and lowered inhibition. If taken in larger doses, the drug can be lethal.

“Scopolamine: Powerful drug growing in the forests of Colombia that ELIMINATES free will,” the subject reads in an email that was forwarded to Epstein. The deceased tycoon is believed to have orchestrated human trafficking rings that included teenage and adolescent girls and owned a private island in southeast of Saint Thomas, known as Epstein Island. It was at the location that Epstein allegedly hosted sex parties where underage girls were victimized. Epstein was arrested on charges of federal sex trafficking in July 2019 and died by suicide the following month.

In the email contained a 2012 Daily Mail article about Devil’s Breath, which is known to “hazardous drug that eliminates free will” and can cause repressed memory.

Also referenced in the article is a 2007 VICE article where reporter Ryan Duffy traveled to Bogota, Colombia, and was informed that the substance can simply be blown on someone’s face and cause striking effects.

“You can guide them wherever you want. It’s like they’re a child,” explained a local drug dealer.

With it now being theorized that Epstein may have been looking into the sedative to drug trafficking victims, it’s also alleged that the drug was alluded to in 2024 black comedy Blink Twice. Directed by Zoë Kravitz, the substance in the film was a snake toxin that erased the memories of a group of women that visited an island owned by fictional businessman Slater King, played by Channing Tatum.

“It’s not so literal. So that [Epstein] situation, that particular place and person, that documentary or whatever it was, came out not even halfway through writing [Blink Twice],” Kravitz told IndieWire that year.

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