Deceased child sex offender and banker Jeffrey Epstein had documented email conversations about a Colombian drug that can make victims engage in zombie-like behavior.

Emails sent to Epstein’s "vacation” Gmail account have surfaced this week and details the effects of scopolamine, also known as “Devil’s Breath,” which causes mental disorientation and lowered inhibition. If taken in larger doses, the drug can be lethal.

“Scopolamine: Powerful drug growing in the forests of Colombia that ELIMINATES free will,” the subject reads in an email that was forwarded to Epstein. The deceased tycoon is believed to have orchestrated human trafficking rings that included teenage and adolescent girls and owned a private island in southeast of Saint Thomas, known as Epstein Island. It was at the location that Epstein allegedly hosted sex parties where underage girls were victimized. Epstein was arrested on charges of federal sex trafficking in July 2019 and died by suicide the following month.

In the email contained a 2012 Daily Mail article about Devil’s Breath, which is known to “hazardous drug that eliminates free will” and can cause repressed memory.