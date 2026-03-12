Steve Tisch Shifts NY Giants Stake To Heirs After Epstein Files Fallout

Steve Tisch is preparing to transfer his ownership stake in the New York Giants to his children following renewed scrutiny tied to the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. The move, disclosed in a memo circulated to NFL executives and obtained by The New York Times, would shift the remaining Tisch family share of the franchise—23.1 percent—into trusts for the next generation, effectively ending direct ownership by Tisch and his siblings.

According to the memo, Tisch and his siblings, Jonathan Tisch and Laurie Tisch, requested league approval to transfer their remaining shares into trusts controlled by their children. “Following the transactions, the Sellers will no longer own any interest in the Club,” the document stated. Despite the structural change, the team has indicated that operations are unlikely to shift. A Giants spokesperson told reporters that Tisch’s day-to-day involvement with the organization would remain “status quo,” confirming he is expected to stay active with the franchise if the league’s finance committee signs off on the transfer. The Tisch family has long been tied to the Giants. Steve Tisch’s father, Preston Robert Tisch, purchased a 50 percent stake in the team in 1991, beginning a decades-long partnership with the Mara family, which continues to serve as the club’s other majority shareholder. Portions of the family’s ownership had already been transferred to trusts for younger relatives in 2023 and 2024, according to the memo. The team’s ownership structure has evolved further in recent years, including a 10 percent investment acquired by the Koch family in 2025.

The ownership transfer comes weeks after newly released documents linked Tisch to Epstein through a series of emails uncovered during a broader federal document release. The exchanges, largely dated to 2013—five years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting a minor for prostitution—show the financier introducing Tisch to several women. In one message cited in reporting, Epstein praised an interaction involving one of those introductions, writing that a woman “wants to go to the play” but was “a little freaked by the age difference.” In another email, Epstein described Tisch as “a new but obviously shared interest friend.” After the correspondence became public, Tisch acknowledged the connection but described it as limited. In a statement, he said his contact with Epstein amounted to a “brief association” involving discussions about “adult women,” as well as movies, philanthropy, and investments. “As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with,” Tisch said, adding that he never traveled to Epstein’s private island. The scrutiny surrounding Tisch’s emails emerged amid a massive federal disclosure tied to the Epstein files, a trove of millions of documents, emails, images, and videos detailing Epstein’s social network and activities.