Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg Sets the Record Straight on Epstein Files: ‘I Wasn’t His Girlfriend’

Goldberg clarifies why her name appears in the Epstein files, citing a 2013 email about a Monaco charity trip that never happened.

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Her Epstein Files Appearance 'I Wasn't His Girlfriend'
Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images | Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight after her name surfaced in documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

During the February 17 episode of The View, the longtime host addressed the situation head-on, acknowledging that her name appears in materials released by the Department of Justice as part of its broader investigation into Epstein’s network. Rather than letting speculation spiral out of control, Goldberg walked viewers through exactly why she was mentioned.

“In the name of transparency, my name is in the files,” she said, before referencing a 2013 email that included her name.

The correspondence, dated May 8, 2013, involved a third party reaching out to Epstein about securing a private plane for Goldberg to attend an event in Monaco connected to Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation. The message noted that the charity would cover the cost and preferred a private aircraft over a charter. Epstein ultimately declined the request, responding with a brief “no thanks.”

Goldberg emphasized that the email represents the extent of any connection.

“I wasn’t his girlfriend. I wasn’t his friend,” she said during the segment, pushing back on online narratives suggesting otherwise. “People are trying to turn me into something I’m not.”

She also made it clear that the proposed trip never happened. “No, I didn’t get on the plane,” Goldberg added, addressing rumors that have circulated since the documents became public.

The Oscar winner didn’t shy away from discussing the reaction she’s received online, saying she’s been “getting dragged” by people who assume that any mention in the files implies wrongdoing.

Her co-host Joy Behar weighed in during the discussion, noting how easily names can appear in documents without deeper involvement. “Anybody can be on this list,” Behar said.

Goldberg also pointed out how quickly misinformation spreads in the current media landscape. “There was a time when you needed facts before you said stuff,” she said, referencing how speculation has overtaken context in conversations surrounding the Epstein case.

A review of the released materials shows that many names appear across a wide range of documents, including emails, news clippings, and secondhand references.

In Goldberg’s case, the Monaco email appears to be the only direct mention involving communication linked to Epstein. She has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The broader release of Epstein-related files has reignited scrutiny around public figures whose names appear in varying contexts—some more substantial than others.

While some, like Naomi Campbell, have faced renewed scrutiny tied to Epstein’s activities, others, like Tony Hawk, have found themselves addressing misinformation.

As conversations around the Epstein case continue, advocates stress the importance of keeping the focus on survivors of sex trafficking and abuse. Anyone with information or in need of support can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or visit humantraffickinghotline.org.

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