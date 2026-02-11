Prince William's Earthshot Charity Reported to Watchdog After Donor Named in Epstein Documents

Prince William’s flagship climate initiative is facing scrutiny after a prominent anti-monarchy group filed a formal complaint with the U.K.’s Charity Commission over a donation linked to a businessman named in newly surfaced Jeffrey Epstein-related documents. According to Newsweek, the controversy centers on the Earthshot Prize, the environmental award founded by Prince William in 2020. The annual program will distribute £1 million to five winners each year through 2030 for solutions addressing climate and environmental challenges, including ocean conservation, air quality, and climate action.

Since its launch, the prize has attracted global partners, including Bloomberg Philanthropies, major corporations, and environmental nonprofits. Now, Republic, a leading British anti-monarchy organization, says the charity should be investigated over its relationship with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World. The Dubai-based logistics company donated £1 million to the Earthshot Prize in 2022 and remains listed as an official partner. Republic’s chief executive, Graham Smith, confirmed that his organization submitted a complaint to the Charity Commission. “The seriousness of this matter requires a full and comprehensive investigation,” the complaint states. Smith also said Prince William must “explain this relationship and what he’s known about this man and distance himself from him.” The concern stems from emails released in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. In one 2009 message, sent while Epstein was serving a jail sentence in Florida, he wrote to a recipient identified in later reporting as bin Sulayem: “Where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video.”

Additional emails from 2013 and 2015 that reference explicit content were linked to “Sultan bin Sulayem” in documents disclosed by the U.S. Department of Justice. Some of the correspondence was cited publicly by members of Congress under protections that shield lawmakers from defamation claims during official proceedings. DP World has previously positioned itself as a founding partner of Earthshot, and bin Sulayem appeared alongside Prince William during a 2022 innovation showcase in Dubai. At the time, bin Sulayem said, “We look forward to working closely with The Royal Foundation and in the promotion of The Earthshot Prize.” Prince William, in a separate statement about the initiative’s broader mission, said the project aims to “spark urgent optimism and game-changing innovation to transform our future.”