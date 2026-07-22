GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Model Recruiter Named Over 2,000 Times in Epstein Files Found Dead Near Paris

Siad, 69, was under investigation for sex crimes, some of which were tied to the child sex offender.

Guest and Jeffrey Epstein attend the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Plaza Hotel on August 1, 1995 in New York City.
Image via Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Daniel Siad, the model recruiter whose name appears more than 2,000 times in the declassified Department of Justice Epstein files, was found dead at his home outside of Paris this week.

According to CNN, French deputy public prosecutor Marie-Céline Lawrysz of the Nanterre Judicial Court confirmed in on Wednesday (July 22) that Siad's body was found Monday evening at his home in Colombes, a north-west suburb of Paris. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Siad, 69, was an acquaintance of child sex offender and banker Jeffrey Epstein for roughly a decade. Siad was under investigation by French prosecutors specializing in human trafficking and faced allegations of rape and other offenses.

Following Epstein’s 2008 conviction on sex crimes, Siad continued associating with him and invited him to fashion events. The model recruiter told CNN in June that he “trusted” Epstein, who died by suicide in an Manhattan jail in August 2019, and believed that he was a “professional person.”

“I never heard anything from anyone I introduced to him who came back to me that they had a bad situation,” Siad told the network.

Former Swedish model Ebba Karlsson, who accused Siad of raping her when she was 20 years old in France in 1990, filed criminal allegations of rape and human trafficking against him in Paris earlier this year, per Al Jareeza.

"It's very frustrating. He was very close to be arrested. We worked so hard for this, trying to have justice,” Karlsson told AFP.

Over more than 10 years, Siad allegedly arranged for Epstein to meet international models to find candidates of sexual exploitation. In a 2018 email exchange, Siad told Epstein he was hunting for a "good looking young assistant."

After sending a photo and describing the woman as being “very polite” and having "potential," Epstein replied that the woman was "too old."

Siad's lawyer, Ménya Arab-Tigrine, maintained that her client was innocent in a statement.

"If he died of a heart attack, the unbearable waiting, the pressure and the anxiety he suffered every day will have had something to do with it,” she said.

Siad is the second individual from the modeling world with documented alliance to Epstein that has died suddenly in France. Jean-Luc Brunel, a prominent modeling agent who was also connected to Siad, died by suicide in prison in February 2022 while awaiting trial on charges of raping minors, which he had denied.

Related Stories

'Palm Beach Pete' Breaks Silence: 'I'm Not Jeffrey Epstein. He's Dead.'
Pop Culture

Palm Beach Pete Shuts Down Viral Jeffrey Epstein Theory: 'He’s Dead'

The man behind the ‘Palm Beach Pete’ nickname breaks his silence on the Jeffrey Epstein comparisons, conspiracy theories, and the internet’s “crazy phenomenon.”

Bernadette Giacomazzo129 days ago
'Palm Beach Pete,' Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike, Sparks Conspiracy Theories
Pop Culture

A Man Dubbed ‘Palm Beach Pete’ Is Going Viral for His Jeffrey Epstein Resemblance

Social media lit up with comparisons after a viral Florida video — but reports confirm the man is simply a lookalike. So who is ‘Palm Beach Pete’?

Bernadette Giacomazzo129 days ago
Jeffrey Epstein with gray hair and a slight smile stands indoors, wearing a dark jacket.
Life

Epstein Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before Body Was Found, DOJ Files Show

Justice Department documents reveal internet searches and suspicious bank activity tied to a guard on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died.

Mark Elibert142 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App