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On this week’s edition of ‘Liner Notes,’ we’re diving deep on Big Sean's 2015 album ‘Dark Sky Paradise,’ which is now available in special edition clear vinyl for its 10-year anniversary.Eric Skelton
Big Sean's Dark Sky Paradise is not only his best album, but also the strongest argument for why he deserves to be mentioned among the top-tier MCs of his era.Kahn Davison
We talked to Big Sean about his new album, 'Better Me Than You,' his friendship with James Gunn, his influence in rap, and more.Jordan Rose
J. Cole's “7 Minute Drill” reversal isn't the first time Kendrick has been the recipient of apologetic remarks.Trace William Cowen