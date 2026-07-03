Jay Sean

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Music

Jay Sean On Getting Laid Because Of His British Accent

What's Jay Sean saying about Brexit and Trump?

Lauren Martin3381 days ago
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Music

Cash Money Owes Over $1 Million in Jay Sean Royalty Case

Orange Factory Music is saying, "Show me the Cash Money!"

OHMYGODitsKAT3823 days ago
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Music

Video: Jay Sean "Luckiest Man"

Another visual from the R&B crooner.

Sobechi Ibekwe4734 days ago
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Music

Video: Jay Sean f/ Rick Ross "Mars"

Visuals for Jay Sean's new single.

edwinortiz4735 days ago
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Music

Video: Jay Sean f/ Birdman "Like This, Like That"

The song hit iTunes yesterday and now we've got the video to accompany it.

Matt Cole5512 days ago
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Music

Listen: Jay Sean f/ Birdman "Like This, Like That"

Listen to the latest single from the hit-maker's upcoming album.

Matt Cole5512 days ago
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Music

Listen: Jay Sean f/ Tyga, Busta Rhymes & Cory Gunz "YMCMB Heroes"

The label's pop star drops a new rapper-filled track.

Complex5562 days ago
Music

Video: Jay Sean f/ Lil Wayne "Hit the Lights"

The Cash Money singer drops off his latest clip.

Anthony Osei5596 days ago
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Music

5 O'Clock Shuffle: Lupe Fiasco, Jay Sean, The Knux, Jah Cure & More

Check out our daily music post to hear all of today's must-listen leaks.

Complex5742 days ago
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Music

Wake N' Watch: Jay Sean f/ Nicki Minaj "2012 (It Ain't The End)" Music Video

Thanks to his Cash Money affiliation, this British import continues to make noise in the U.S. market.

Complex5814 days ago
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Music

5 O'Clock Shuffle: Michael Jackson, Jay Sean, Drake & More

Check out our new daily music post to hear all of today's must-listen leaks.

Complex6122 days ago

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