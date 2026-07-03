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In a rare interview only made possible by mayonnaise, Pete talks with Complex about everything from a special "Joe Pesci martini" to the music of Daughtry.Trace William Cowen
James Cameron's films (and his history in Hollywood) show that technology is a double-edged sword capable both of making life beautiful and ugly.Alex Watkins
Diehard 'Titanic' fans are confused by Kate Winslet's hairstyle on the 25th-anniversary poster for the film. 'Titanic' will be showing in theaters Feb. 10.taramhdvn
James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is finally here, but Netflix and Prime Video have some new releases this week, too, with 'Nanny' and 'The Recruit.'Karla Rodriguez