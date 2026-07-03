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Billie Eilish.
Music

Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)' Premiere — What We Learned

The pop star's new movie with James Cameron took over the streets of L.A. this week — and Complex was on hand to check it out.

Will Lavin69 days ago
James Cameron
Pop Culture

Actress Sues James Cameron, Says He Used Teen Photo of Her to Create 'Avatar' Main Character

Q’orianka Kilcher has filed a lawsuit alleging that an image of her as a 14-year-old served as inspiration for Zoe Saldaña's character, Neytiri.

tara mahadevan71 days ago
Billie Eilish
Music

Billie Eilish x BBC Jersey, GAS Trading Cards, and HMHAS Tour Merch: How to Buy

Billie's BBC basketball jersey, GAS relic cards, and Hit Me Hard and Soft tour merch are available exclusively on Complex.

Complex Staff92 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: James Cameron attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations presents Career Retrospective with James Cameron at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

James Cameron Says He’s the ‘Common Denominator’ in All Four of His Divorces

The Academy Award-winning director believes that a successful marriage is a "learned art."

Jaelani Turner-Williams172 days ago
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James Cameron.
Pop Culture

James Cameron Not a Fan of 'Alien 3,' Calls Plot 'Stupidest F*cking Thing'

Cameron gave director David Fincher a pass since the sci-fi horror sequel was his "first feature film."

Jaelani Turner-Williams202 days ago
(L-R) Amy Poehler, James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow.
Pop Culture

James Cameron Says Amy Poehler's Kathryn Bigelow Marriage Joke 'Went too Far'

Back in 2013, Poehler poked fun at the two directors' marriage, as well as Bigelow's award-winning 'Zero Dark Thirty.'

tara mahadevan206 days ago
A movie theater screen displays a poster for "Avatar: Fire and Ash," showing dramatic artwork and a release date of December 19.
Pop Culture

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Grosses More Than $100 Million At Box Office in Three Days

It's projected to make $340 to $350 million globally this weekend.

Trey Alston208 days ago
James Cameron in a suit, posing with a salute gesture, against a fiery background.
Pop Culture

James Cameron Recalls Narrowly Saving Rat's Life With CPR on 'Abyss' Set: 'We Were Brothers'

The 'Avatar' and 'Terminator' filmmaker ultimately adopted the rat.

Trace William Cowen212 days ago
James Cameron wearing a black suit, against a dark background.
Pop Culture

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ May Be Shorter Than ‘The Way of Water’ — James Cameron Explains Why

The director revealed the runtime for the upcoming sequel — and hinted at why it’s not the same length as its predecessor.

Griff Griffin288 days ago
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Matthew McConaughey attends the 13th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala
Pop Culture

How Matthew McConaughey’s 5-Word Response Sank His ‘Titanic’ Audition

Matthew McConaughey almost starred in 'Titanic,' until five simple words from him stopped it all.

Sienna Dubois 344 days ago
Billie Eilish holding a microphone, wearing a plaid hoodie. James Cameron in a patterned shirt at a Disney event backdrop.
Music

Billie Eilish Announces 3D Project With James Cameron During Manchester Show

Billie Eilish reveals 3D project with James Cameron during Manchester tour stop.

Mark Elibert362 days ago
James Cameron and Christopher Nolan
Pop Culture

James Cameron Calls ‘Oppenheimer’ a ‘Moral Cop Out’ for Ignoring Aftermath of Nuclear Bombs

Jame Cameron criticized Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film.

Trey Alston383 days ago
Josh Gad at a SiriusXM event, wearing a brown plaid jacket and scarf, with yellow-tinted glasses.
Pop Culture

Josh Gad Recalls Being Passed Over for 'Avatar,' Jokes His Na'vi Was an 'Overweight Smurf'

The first 'Avatar' is still the high-grossing film of all time.

tara mahadevan541 days ago
t2 opening scene
Life

We Hear Warnings AI Could Destroy Earth. What Could Actually Happen?

Everyone from 'Terminator' director James Cameron to the CEO of OpenAI has expressed concerns about where AI may be taking us.

Trace William Cowen1073 days ago
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james cameron at AFI event
Pop Culture

‘Terminator’ Director James Cameron on Dangers of AI: ‘I Warned You Guys in 1984 and You Didn’t Listen’

Always one to speak his mind, the legendary Hollywood director points out the prescience of 'Terminator' given our current predicaments.

Trace William Cowen1093 days ago
Pop Culture

James Cameron Compares Submersible Disaster to Titanic Sinking, OceanGate Co-Founder Responds

OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein has pushed back against Cameron's assertion the submersible was "too experimental to carry passengers."

Joshua Espinoza1121 days ago
Pop Culture

Zoe Saldaña Realizes ‘Avatar 5’ Pushback to 2031 Means She’ll Have Starred in Franchise for Half Her Life

James Cameron's final three 'Avatar' movies have been pushed back, which got an amused reaction from Saldaña.

tara mahadevan1128 days ago

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