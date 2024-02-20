Jaden Smith Teases New Album, Says He's Been 'Distracted' by New Girlfriend

The distraction is reasonable since Jaden and Zada were first linked in 2020, per People. The relationship marks the Entergalactic star's latest since having previous alleged flings with Kylie Jenner, Sarah Snyder, and Sofia Richie.

As for music, Jaden's fans have waited patiently since the release of CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 in 2020. To mark the mixtape's one-year anniversary the following August, Jaden dropped an expanded version, titled CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition.

Since then, the multi-hyphenate has shown a change of heart since telling Complex in 2021 that he didn't plan to drop another album.

"I’m going to keep on bouncing around. I’ve been here on this alternative sound for, like, two full years, which has never really happened before," he said at the time. "I always just do one album and then I leave, but now that I’m about to release all of these visuals for this album at the end of summer, I’m really closing out the chapter to leave it open-ended for the future. But I think that I’m probably not going to release any music for a while."

Now that Jaden's onto his next musical chapter, we'll keep our ears open for what's next.