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Coi Leray in green feathery outfit with bow detail, smiling at music event
Music

Coi Leray Claims Republic Records Wanted Her To Make Pop Songs Like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande

The 26-year-old rapper recently moved to Island Records.

Alex Ocho814 days ago
young-dev
Music

First Look: Young Devyn Shares New Song "Entangle"

Young Devyn shares her new song "Entangle" which will be featured on her upcoming debut EP 'Baby Goat.' The project is due out June 18 via 4th &amp; Broadway.

tara mahadevan1857 days ago
wale remix
Music

Wale Joins Skip Marley and H.E.R. on "Slow Down" Remix

The original version of "Slow Down" only featured H.E.R. and was released back in 2019.

tara mahadevan2282 days ago
buju banton
Music

Buju Banton Taps Tory Lanez for "Trust (Remix)"

Buju Banton released the original version of "Trust" back in 2019.

tara mahadevan2310 days ago
Iggy Azalea
Music

Iggy Azalea Says She Is No Longer Signed to Island Records

The Australian artist says she intends to release new music in 2019.

Joshua Espinoza2813 days ago
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This is a photo of Iggy Azalea.
Music

Iggy Azalea Is Now on Island Records

Azalea's 2014 album 'The New Classic' was released through Def Jam Recordings.

Trace William Cowen3081 days ago

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