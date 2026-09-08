Ajay Rose
Latest Stories
In Conversation: Blade Brown, K-Trap Talk ‘Joints’, Jamal Edwards’ Impact, Cloutchasers In UK Rap & More
The idea of a joint mixtape is one that often exists in the realm of possibility but rarely in reality. If two artists make a successful song together, fans ins
Get To Know Bandokay & Double Lz, The Fresh-Faced Stars Of OFB
We caught up with Bandokay and Double Lz, the younger contingent of OFB who dominating with their vibrant spin on UK drill, to discuss their journey thus far.
How Tape London Became A Creative Hub For The UK Scene
“We see ourselves as a cross between Shoreditch House and Motown Records.”
Meet Antz & Abdi, The Social Media Influencers Taking The UK Music Biz By Storm
The founders of IMJUSTBAIT, Abdi TV and new record label WEAREBLK. discuss their climb to the top.
D-Block Europe Have Proven Their Worth
With their shows selling out in hours and their projects never not charting, UK rap-rockstars Young Adz and Dirtbike LB are flying high, and rightly so too.
For Ashley Walters, It’s Always Top Boy Season
As ‘Top Boy’ goes global, the London-born actor discusses everything from gentrification and working with Drake to what he really thinks of Kano’s new album.
20 Years On, Glyn & Riki Are Still Changing The Face Of British Music
The head honchos of Since '93—label home to the likes of Fredo, Loski and Aitch—talk past, present, and bright futures.
Meet Akua Agyemfra, The Branding Exec Behind Some Of Britain’s Biggest Artists
Working with the likes of Stormzy, Wretch 32 and Spotify, Akua is growing her empire daily.
How Steel Banglez Beat Depression To Become The UK’s Leading Rap Producer
From prison walls to the charts, the in-demand beatsmith opens up about the previous downs and current ups of his career.
From Curating Grime Mixtapes To Bossing It Up At Island Records, Alex Boateng Is A Machine All His Own
Drake, The Weeknd, Giggs, Tinchy Stryder—Twin has had a hand in helping them all. Complex gets to know the music executive that little bit deeper.
How Rashid Kasirye’s Link Up TV Became A Dominant Force In UK Rap
Complex meets the mogul-in-waiting about one of the central hubs for British rap and grime.