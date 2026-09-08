Ajay Rose Portrait

Ajay Rose

Joined October 2017 | 12 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

blade brown k trap blade brown k trap blade brown k trap

In Conversation: Blade Brown, K-Trap Talk ‘Joints’, Jamal Edwards’ Impact, Cloutchasers In UK Rap & More

The idea of a joint mixtape is one that often exists in the realm of possibility but rarely in reality. If two artists make a successful song together, fans ins

Ajay Rose1619 days ago
ofb

Get To Know Bandokay & Double Lz, The Fresh-Faced Stars Of OFB

We caught up with Bandokay and Double Lz, the younger contingent of OFB who dominating with their vibrant spin on UK drill, to discuss their journey thus far.

Ajay Rose1995 days ago
tape london

How Tape London Became A Creative Hub For The UK Scene

“We see ourselves as a cross between Shoreditch House and Motown Records.”

Ajay Rose2164 days ago
antz imjustbait abdi tv

Meet Antz & Abdi, The Social Media Influencers Taking The UK Music Biz By Storm

The founders of IMJUSTBAIT, Abdi TV and new record label WEAREBLK. discuss their climb to the top.

Ajay Rose2383 days ago
d block europe

D-Block Europe Have Proven Their Worth

With their shows selling out in hours and their projects never not charting, UK rap-rockstars Young Adz and Dirtbike LB are flying high, and rightly so too.

Ajay Rose2541 days ago
Advertisement
ashley walters

For Ashley Walters, It’s Always Top Boy Season

As ‘Top Boy’ goes global, the London-born actor discusses everything from gentrification and working with Drake to what he really thinks of Kano’s new album.

Ajay Rose2562 days ago
glyn and riki

20 Years On, Glyn & Riki Are Still Changing The Face Of British Music

The head honchos of Since '93—label home to the likes of Fredo, Loski and Aitch—talk past, present, and bright futures.

Ajay Rose2723 days ago
konan michael dapaah

That Time Since ‘93 Locked Down London Town

And what a night it was...

Ajay Rose2765 days ago
akua

Meet Akua Agyemfra, The Branding Exec Behind Some Of Britain’s Biggest Artists

Working with the likes of Stormzy, Wretch 32 and Spotify, Akua is growing her empire daily.

Ajay Rose2935 days ago
steel banglez

How Steel Banglez Beat Depression To Become The UK’s Leading Rap Producer

From prison walls to the charts, the in-demand beatsmith opens up about the previous downs and current ups of his career.

Ajay Rose3098 days ago
Advertisement
twin

From Curating Grime Mixtapes To Bossing It Up At Island Records, Alex Boateng Is A Machine All His Own

Drake, The Weeknd, Giggs, Tinchy Stryder—Twin has had a hand in helping them all. Complex gets to know the music executive that little bit deeper.

Ajay Rose3200 days ago
rashid

How Rashid Kasirye’s Link Up TV Became A Dominant Force In UK Rap

Complex meets the mogul-in-waiting about one of the central hubs for British rap and grime.

Ajay Rose3257 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App