John Morrison
Joined November 2024 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The 25 Best Songs Produced by Irv Gotti
Irv Gotti was one of the masterminds behind the R&B and hip-hop sound that defined the early 2000s. Here are 25 of the best tracks he produced.
John Morrison588 days ago
4 Major Ways Quincy Jones Changed Music Forever
Quincy Jones bridged the gaps between jazz, pop, rock, gospel, rhythm & blues, hip-hop, and beyond. Here are some ways he changed music as we know it.
John Morrison681 days ago