John Morrison

Joined November 2024 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

Irv Gotti and Ja Rule pose together, with Irv in a suit and Ja Rule wearing a New York Yankees cap and glasses.

The 25 Best Songs Produced by Irv Gotti

Irv Gotti was one of the masterminds behind the R&B and hip-hop sound that defined the early 2000s. Here are 25 of the best tracks he produced.

John Morrison588 days ago
Quincy Jones holding multiple Grammy Awards, smiling, in a formal outfit with a patterned jacket.

4 Major Ways Quincy Jones Changed Music Forever

Quincy Jones bridged the gaps between jazz, pop, rock, gospel, rhythm & blues, hip-hop, and beyond. Here are some ways he changed music as we know it.

John Morrison681 days ago

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