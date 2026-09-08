Matthew Ritchie
Latest Stories
The 15 Most Annoying Rap Debates Online
Hip-hop has changed, but our need to argue hasn’t. From GOAT debates to culture vulture claims, we’ve highlighted some of the most common rap arguments and tried to reach a few conclusions.
Tyler, the Creator Juggles Showmanship and Being Real on 'CHROMAKOPIA'
Here is a review of Tyler, the Creator's seventh studio album, 'CHROMAKOPIA.'
iLoveMakonnen Reflects on the Impact and Aftermath of "Tuesday" a Decade Later
It's been 10 years since ILoveMakonnen released "Tuesday" and its subsequent Drake remix. We caught up with Makonnen about the song’s legacy, the souring of his relationship with Drake, and how he truly feels about that era.
6 Takeaways From Drake and Lil Durk's New Song "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Drake's new single "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk, has arrived. Here are our first impressions and takeaways.
10 Predictions for 2 Chainz and Rick Ross’ ‘Verzuz’ Battle
2 Chainz and Rick Ross will face off in a 'Verzuz' battle tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here are 10 predictions for the matchup.