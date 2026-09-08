Matthew Ritchie Portrait

Matthew Ritchie

Joined August 2020 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

Travis Scott wearing sunglasses and a dark outfit holds a championship belt on stage, surrounded by a crowd with phones and colorful lights.

The 15 Most Annoying Rap Debates Online

Hip-hop has changed, but our need to argue hasn’t. From GOAT debates to culture vulture claims, we’ve highlighted some of the most common rap arguments and tried to reach a few conclusions.

Matthew Ritchie409 days ago
Aerial view of Tyler, the Creator in a white shirt standing on cracked pavement, casting a long shadow.

Tyler, the Creator Juggles Showmanship and Being Real on 'CHROMAKOPIA'

Here is a review of Tyler, the Creator's seventh studio album, 'CHROMAKOPIA.'

Matthew Ritchie687 days ago
ILoveMakonnen

iLoveMakonnen Reflects on the Impact and Aftermath of "Tuesday" a Decade Later

It's been 10 years since ILoveMakonnen released "Tuesday" and its subsequent Drake remix. We caught up with Makonnen about the song’s legacy, the souring of his relationship with Drake, and how he truly feels about that era.

Matthew Ritchie748 days ago
Drake "Laugh Now Cry Later"

6 Takeaways From Drake and Lil Durk's New Song "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Drake's new single "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk, has arrived. Here are our first impressions and takeaways.

Matthew Ritchie2225 days ago
2 Chainz and Rick Ross

10 Predictions for 2 Chainz and Rick Ross’ ‘Verzuz’ Battle

2 Chainz and Rick Ross will face off in a 'Verzuz' battle tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here are 10 predictions for the matchup.

Matthew Ritchie2233 days ago
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