Illmatic

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A person in a black beanie and sunglasses, wearing a hoodie with "nas" on it, stands against a stone wall with star decorations.
Style

Nas and OBJECTS ARE BY Launch New Collection f/ Hoodies and Ashtrays

At the core of the collection are photos of Nas circa 1993.

Complex Staff458 days ago
Graphic hoodie with world map design and sweatpants with patchwork and stickers
Style

Nas Celebrates 30th Anniversary of 'Illmatic' With New Merch

The rapper's legendary album celebrates 30 years with an extensive merch collection.

Joe Price816 days ago
Pete Rock is preparing to file a lawsuit against Nas over 'Illmatic' royalties
Music

Pete Rock to File Lawsuit Against Nas Over 'Illmatic' Royalties

Pete Rock is preparing to file a lawsuit against Nas over claims that the Queens rapper never paid him for his work on the rapper's 1994 debut 'Illmatic.'

Brad Callas1648 days ago
lupe
Music

Lupe Fiasco Calls Upcoming Album His 'Illmatic': 'I'm Not at All Exaggerating'

As Lupe Fiasco prepares to release the album he made in 24-hours, he took to social media on Thursday to say that the project will be his 'Illmatic.'

Jordan Rose1800 days ago
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jay-Z nas
Music

MC Serch Explains How Nas Owns a Piece of Jay-Z’s Music Catalog

A lengthy MC Serch interview on 'Drink Champs' took a turn to Hov when N.O.R.E. mentioned Jay calling out Serch on his “Takeover” diss on 'The Blueprint.'

Brenton Blanchet1892 days ago
Nas performs during EMBA Fest 2020 at Oakland Arena
Music

Nas' 'Illmatic' and Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation 1814' to Be Inducted Into Library of Congress

Nas's 1994 debut album, 'Illmatic', is one of 25 audio recordings deemed worthy of preservation by the current Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden.

Xavier Hamilton1941 days ago
Nas attends the World Premiere Of Warner Bros "The Sun Is Also A Star"
Music

Nas Is Done Celebrating 'Illmatic': 'Thank You for Appreciating That Record, But It’s Over'

The rapper says it's "corny" to keep praising something that happened over two decades ago.

Xavier Hamilton2463 days ago
Lonzo Ball
Music

Lonzo Ball Suggests Future Has More Classics Than Nas and Rap Fans Are Weighing In

In 2017, Lonzo Ball caused an uproar after he said, "Don't nobody listen to Nas anymore." Now he's doubled down.

Joe Price2508 days ago

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