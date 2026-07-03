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Ye stands on a stage designed to look like Earth, with smoke effects and dramatic lighting.
Music

Kanye West to Perform at Chicago's Soldier Field in September

Ye has also added a San Antonio date to his 'Bully'-era run.

Trace William Cowen32 days ago
Former IL Deputy Sentenced to 20 Years for Sonia Massey Killing
Life

Former IL Deputy Sentenced to 20 Years for Sonya Massey Killing

Former deputy Sean Grayson has been sentenced to 20 years for the killing of Illinois resident Sonya Massey.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
Costco Lobster Heist $400K Worth of Shelled Seafood Swiped En Route to IL
Life

Costco Lobster Heist: $400K Worth of Shelled Seafood Swiped En Route to IL and MN

Costco locations in both Illinois and Minnesota were expecting lobster deliveries, but police suspected a heist when neither location received them.

Bernadette Giacomazzo201 days ago
Slender Man
Life

‘Slender Man’ Attacker Morgan Geyser Allegedly Told Posen, Illinois, Police to ‘Just Google’ Her

Police say Morgan Geyser, known for the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case, told officers to 'Google' her name after they found her in Illinois.

Jessica Mcbride235 days ago
X/yesjulz
Music

YesJulz Shares Clip of Ye Admitting Stranger Into Rehab Facility

The group listened to XXXTentacion as Ye arranged the man's rehab care.

Jaelani Turner-Williams297 days ago
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FBG Duck
Music

FBG Duck Murder Case: Lil Durk, King Von’s Estate, and Others Named in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by the late rapper's mother alleges that Lil Durk's label, OTF, operated as a criminal enterprise to eliminate rivals.

Alex Ocho645 days ago
a mugshot is shown
Life

Former Illinois School Employee Gets 9 Years Behind Bars in $1.5 Million Chicken Wing Theft Case

The ex-employee in question, per online jail records, was booked into custody last Friday.

Trace William Cowen703 days ago
R. Kelly, holding an umbrella, is surrounded by people as he walks. He is wearing aviator sunglasses, a black suit, white shirt, and black tie
Music

R. Kelly’s Legal Team Reportedly Trying to Get Supreme Court to Throw Out Sex Crime Convictions

According to a report, Kelly's attorney is arguing that the PROTECT Act shouldn't apply to the singer's case due to when it was signed into law.

Trace William Cowen717 days ago
Cardi B in a black outfit with gloves and bangs, side by side with Candace Owens in a yellow outfit, both in different settings
Music

Cardi B Slams Candace Owens for Comments on Sonya Massey's Tragic Death: 'This Could Be You One Day'

Massey was just 36 years old when she was fatally shot by Springfield, Illinois police earlier this month.

tara mahadevan721 days ago
Cardi B, Meek Mill, and Solange performing on stage. Cardi B wears a sequined sports jersey, Meek Mill in casual wear, and Solange in a chic ensemble
Music

Cardi B, Meek Mill, Solange, and More Speak Out After Body Cam Footage Shows Police Murder Sonya Massey

Dvsn, Nick Young, and President Joe Biden were among the voices criticizing the actions of former sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson.

Alex Ocho723 days ago
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Two side-by-side images: Left, woman in a white robe sitting on a bed. Right, same woman smiling in a selfie
Life

Body Cam Footage of Sonya Massey’s Murder Contradicts Statement From Deputy Who Shot Her

The 36-year-old's father said his family was "misled" by police and was not initially informed that a deputy was responsible for his daughter's death.

Complex Staff723 days ago
A man in a casual t-shirt stands beside a smiling woman wearing a graduation cap and gown. Names not provided
Life

White Illinois Deputy Charged With Murder Over Fatal Shooting of Sonya Massey, Black Mother Who Called 911 for Help

Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson is accused of killing 36-year-old Massey while responding to a call at her Springfield, Illinois home.

Joshua Espinoza728 days ago
A drone photo shows a large sinkhole in the middle of an athletic field with soccer and lacrosse markings, reported by ABC 7 News
Life

Sinkhole at Illinois Soccer Field Caused by Underground Mine Collapse

The sinkhole reportedly measures 100 feet wide and 30 feet deep.

tara mahadevan748 days ago
From left to right: Rauw Alejandro in a sleeveless plaid shirt, Young Miko in a cropped, torn-sleeve top, and Maluma in a beige outfit performing on stage
Music

Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, and Maluma Turn Up at Chicago’s Sueños Festival Despite Bad Weather

The Latin music festival returned to the Windy City on Memorial Day weekend.

Alex Ocho778 days ago
Woman in graduation attire speaks at a podium, College of Health Sciences sign visible
Life

17-Year-Old Genius Dorothy Jean Tillman II Makes History as Youngest Person to Earn Doctorate From Arizona State University

Also known as “Dorothy Jeanius,” Tillman started college courses at age 10.

Alex Ocho786 days ago
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A pistol with ammunition on a textured surface
Life

Chicago Sues Glock Over 'Switch' Mechanism That Converts Pistols into Machine Guns

The city officials say the firearm-maker is manufacturing weapons that "have caused death and destruction throughout Chicago."

Joshua Espinoza847 days ago
Style

Former Walmart Employee Whose Emotional Last Day Went Viral Is Selling Her Work Vest for Charity

In mid-November, Gail Lewis became an internet sensation after posting a TikTok of her becoming emotional after her last day at her job.

tara mahadevan940 days ago
Jussie Smollett is pictured
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Could Be Facing Return to Jail After Disorderly Conduct Conviction Upheld in Court

In an interview with Sway in June of last year, Smollett maintained his innocence.

Trace William Cowen959 days ago

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