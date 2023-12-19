Former Walmart Employee Whose Emotional Last Day Went Viral is Selling Her Work Vest for Charity

A longtime Walmart employee went viral when she quit her job.
Now, Gail Lewis’ signed work vest is being sold for charity, with the money going to Children’s Miracle Network.
“Internet sensation Gail Lewis’s yellow Walmart vest is signed and framed and available in our December Pop Culture Elite Auction,” the collectibles marketplace Goldin wrote on Instagram, adding that fans can bid on the item via goldin.com, starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.
Lewis went viral in mid-November after she posted a video of her last day of work at Walmart in Morris, Illinois. “Attention Walmart, this is Gail Lewis,” she said into a walkie-talkie on her last day. “Ten-year associate Morris, Illinois 8-4-4, signing out, good night.”
She’d been at that location for 10 years, revealing in the clip that she was leaving for a better job. Still, she was openly emotional to her followers, telling them it was “the end of an era.”
She continued, “It’s a happy sad because I’m gonna be going to a better job and those people became like family. I’ve been through a lot with them. They watched my back, I watched theirs. They helped me out, I helped them out.”
“We even went through a fucking pandemic together,” she added. “It just hurts but it’s a happy sad because where I’m going, I’m gonna be better off where I’m at, that’s all.”
Lewis told NBC Chicago that she has started her new gig and she “loves” it. However, she can’t share where she works following the attention she’s received from her TikTok.