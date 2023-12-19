Former Walmart Employee Whose Emotional Last Day Went Viral is Selling Her Work Vest for Charity

A longtime Walmart employee went viral when she quit her job.

Now, Gail Lewis’ signed work vest is being sold for charity, with the money going to Children’s Miracle Network.

“Internet sensation Gail Lewis’s yellow Walmart vest is signed and framed and available in our December Pop Culture Elite Auction,” the collectibles marketplace Goldin wrote on Instagram, adding that fans can bid on the item via goldin.com, starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Lewis went viral in mid-November after she posted a video of her last day of work at Walmart in Morris, Illinois. “Attention Walmart, this is Gail Lewis,” she said into a walkie-talkie on her last day. “Ten-year associate Morris, Illinois 8-4-4, signing out, good night.”