Sinkhole at Illinois Soccer Field Caused by Underground Mine Collapse

A portion of a soccer field in Illinois is now missing.

ABC7 reports that an enormous sinkhole caved in at Gordon Moore City Park at around 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday in downtown Alton. The city is just over 20 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri.

The area fell apart due to an underground mine collapsing and took a lighting pole with it. Local parks and rec officials speculate that the massive pit is 100 feet wide and 30 feet deep. The incident was filmed on a security camera.