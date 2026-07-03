Ichiro Suzuki

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Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki #51 of the Seattle Mariners
Sports

Ichiro Retires After Seattle's Game in Japan

Iconic outfielder Ichiro Suzuki informed the Seattle Mariners he would retire after Thursday's game in Tokyo, Japan.

Xavier Hamilton2675 days ago
Ichiro Suzuki 2005 Mariners Getty
Sneakers

Rare Ichiro Air Jordans Surface for the First Time

Jordan Brand made a pair of Air Jordan 1s in Seattle Mariners colors for Ichiro Suzuki.

Brandon Richard3221 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Just Because You Don't Like Pete Rose Doesn't Mean Ichiro is the Hit King

Pete Rose has all the charm of a used car salesman. Still doesn't mean Ichiro is the Hit King.

Adam Caparell3683 days ago
Sports

Ichiro Pitches For First Time in 15-Year Future Hall of Fame Career

Perfect way to cap Marlins season.

Gavin Evans3939 days ago

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