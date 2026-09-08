Dexter Gordon
Joined July 2014 | 455 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Sneakers in the Complex Office This Week
First day of Spring calls for some heat. Check out the kicks we rocked in the office this week.
Dexter Gordon4563 days ago
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Dexter Gordon4592 days ago
Kicksdeals' Best Sneaker Deals Still Available From Last Week
There are tons of dope sneakers for sale on the Internet. And the crew at Kicksdeals highlighted some of the best right now.
Dexter Gordon4595 days ago
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Kicksdeals Highlights the Best Nike Fyknits on Clearance
Only for a limited time.
Dexter Gordon4607 days ago