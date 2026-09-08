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Dexter Gordon

Joined July 2014 | 455 posts
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Latest Stories

The Best Sneakers in the Complex Office This Week

First day of Spring calls for some heat. Check out the kicks we rocked in the office this week.

Dexter Gordon4563 days ago

The Best Sneakers in the Complex Office This Week

Happy Friday.

Dexter Gordon4570 days ago
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The Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

#complexkicks

Dexter Gordon4575 days ago
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Kicksdeals Highlights the Best Non-Numbered Jordans

Jordan Brand classics

Dexter Gordon4577 days ago

The Best Sneakers in the Complex Office This Week

Versatile.

Dexter Gordon4577 days ago
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The Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

#complexkicks

Dexter Gordon4582 days ago

The Best Sneakers in the Complex Office This Week

Classic heat.

Dexter Gordon4584 days ago
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The Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

#complexkicks

Dexter Gordon4589 days ago

The Best Sneakers in the Complex Office This Week

Too fresh.

Dexter Gordon4591 days ago
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Kicksdeals' Best Sneaker Deals Still Available From Last Week

There are tons of dope sneakers for sale on the Internet. And the crew at Kicksdeals highlighted some of the best right now.

Dexter Gordon4595 days ago
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The Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

#Complexkicks

Dexter Gordon4596 days ago

The Best Sneakers in the Complex Office This Week

Weather resistant .

Dexter Gordon4598 days ago
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The Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

#complexkicks

Dexter Gordon4603 days ago
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The Best Sneakers in the Complex Office This Week

Masterpiece.

Dexter Gordon4605 days ago
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Kicksdeals Highlights the Best Nike Fyknits on Clearance

Only for a limited time.

Dexter Gordon4607 days ago

Kicksdeals Highlights the Best Nike Clearance Kicks

Swoosh Love.

Dexter Gordon4608 days ago

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