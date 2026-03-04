When Japan secured the final out of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, defeating the United States 3-2 in the Championship game, the result didn’t feel like a fluke. Instead, it was the logical endpoint of a modern baseball ecosystem that has produced both generational superstars and solid depth. This month, as they look to defend their title and stave off a dominant U.S. team led by three-time MVP Aaron Judge, the co-favorites will again rely on its large stable of elite stars and soon-to-be Major Leaguers.

Indeed, since Hideo Nomo and Ichiro Suzuki debuted in Major League uniforms, Japan has become a hotbed of immense baseball talent. And the bar has only risen. Along with megastar Shohei Ohtani, another crop of hitters and pitchers (Seiya Suzuki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki) have made their mark in the big leagues—and perhaps with a little more time, will eventually make this list celebrating the Ten Best Japanese Players in MLB History.



