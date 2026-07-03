HW&Amp;W Recordings

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Shagabond HW&W Citrus Shampoo
Music

We'll Be Bumping Shagabond's "Citrus Shampoo" All Summer '17

The summery tune is the first song released through HW&W Recordings, where he joins Kaytranada, Pomo and Stwo.

jayemkayem3369 days ago
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Music

Stream Pomo's Debut EP, "The Other Day"

HW&W Recordings has proven themselves to be quite the talent incubator. Just off the top, they've produced Kaytranada and Ta-ku–two artists who in t

jakel4259 days ago
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Music

Sweater Beats - "Cloud City"

Recently, Sweater Beats announced his Cloud City EP, which drops via HW&W on October 28, via the ultra-sexy "Dark Matter." The title track from the EP

khrisd4288 days ago
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Music

Pomo ft. Andrea Cormier - "Start Again"

Just when I think Pomo can't get any more on fire, he rolls out his first tune from his upcoming EP The Other Day on HW&W and my jaw hits the floor ye

brenttactic4412 days ago
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Music

Download HW&W's Compilation, "The Dutch"

We're late on a release from HW&W, and there really is no excuse. This one dropped last week, and is crazy if only for the concept of rounding up 14 p

nappy4560 days ago
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Pomo - "Work It Out"

Jeezus I'm such a sucker for Janet Jackson samples. There's been a slew of them dropped in great tunes all year round and this new jam from Pomo is n

brenttactic4622 days ago
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Music

Stwo - "Syrup"

HW&W is a label started by a bass aficionado named Killa. His roster includes Kaytranada, Falcons, Ganz, Sweater Beats, Ta-ku, and a stack of others.

nappy4640 days ago
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Music

Kaytranada - "Hilarity Duff"

That turn down is oh so real right now. No loud screaming, no talking, don't even think when this banger is on. The long and the short of it is this:

khrisd4656 days ago
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Music

Kaytranada - "At All"

We're not sure who came up with the idea of Kaytranada to hang out with a bunch of buff female bodybuilders for the video for "At All," but we fully s

khrisd4670 days ago
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Music

Download Astronautica's Mix For HW&W

HW&W Recordings is an LA-based label with releases from the likes of Ta-Ku, Branchez, Sweater Beats, Evil Needle, Mr. Carmack, Kaytranada, and a podca

jakel4736 days ago
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