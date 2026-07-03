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Hayden Christensen Returning as Darth Vader After Nearly 20 Years in 'Ahsoka'
The news was announced at a Star Wars panel in Japan.
'Star Wars' Fan Edits 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Into 2-Hour Movie in Effort to Fix 'Awkward Pacing'
Obi-Wan Kenobi only ran for six episodes on Disney+, but one fan has taken it upon themselves to make its story even shorter with a 2-hour fan edit.
'You Never Know Where It’ll Go in the Future': 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Director Deborah Chow
The Toronto-born director of 'Obi-Wan' discusses the pressure of telling a Star Wars story, her Canadian connection with Hayden, and what's next for the series.
Hayden Christensen on the 'Canadianness' of 'Obi-Wan' and How Darth Vader Changed His Life
The Canadian actor, who was in Toronto for a special screening of 'Obi-Wan,' talks about reprising the role of Darth Vader, meeting Justin Trudeau, and more.
Hayden Christensen Talks Maintaining Darth Vader's Mystery in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'
Complex caught up with Hayden Christensen to chat about his role as Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and not giving too much of the iconic character away.
Ewan McGregor Says He ‘Just About Sh*t My Pants’ in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Scene With Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader
Ahead of the arrival of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' Ewan McGregor opened up about how terrified he was when he first acted opposite Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.
Disney+ 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Gets a New Trailer
To celebrate May the 4th, a.k.a. 'Star Wars' Day, Disney and Lucasfilm unleashed a new trailer for the Ewan McGregor-starring 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series.
Hayden Christensen Speaks on Return to ‘Star Wars’ as Darth Vader, Ewan McGregor Reflects on Their ‘Special Bond’
Ewan McGregor, set to star in the Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' says it was “spine-tingling” to reunite with his co-star Hayden Christensen.