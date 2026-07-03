Hayden Christensen

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Hayden Christensen
Pop Culture

Hayden Christensen Returning as Darth Vader After Nearly 20 Years in 'Ahsoka'

The news was announced at a Star Wars panel in Japan.

Trey Alston452 days ago
Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen from 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Fan Edits 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Into 2-Hour Movie in Effort to Fix 'Awkward Pacing'

Obi-Wan Kenobi only ran for six episodes on Disney+, but one fan has taken it upon themselves to make its story even shorter with a 2-hour fan edit.

Joe Price1468 days ago
Obi-Wan director Deborah Chow poses with Stormtroopers
Pop Culture

'You Never Know Where It’ll Go in the Future': 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Director Deborah Chow

The Toronto-born director of 'Obi-Wan' discusses the pressure of telling a Star Wars story, her Canadian connection with Hayden, and what's next for the series.

Marriska Fernandes1477 days ago
Hayden Christensen at Obi-Wan screening in Toronto
Pop Culture

Hayden Christensen on the 'Canadianness' of 'Obi-Wan' and How Darth Vader Changed His Life

The Canadian actor, who was in Toronto for a special screening of 'Obi-Wan,' talks about reprising the role of Darth Vader, meeting Justin Trudeau, and more.

Marriska Fernandes1483 days ago
Hayden Christensen
Pop Culture

Hayden Christensen Talks Maintaining Darth Vader's Mystery in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Complex caught up with Hayden Christensen to chat about his role as Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and not giving too much of the iconic character away.

William Goodman1493 days ago
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Ewan McGregor in an appearance on 'The Tonight Show'
Pop Culture

Ewan McGregor Says He ‘Just About Sh*t My Pants’ in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Scene With Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Ahead of the arrival of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' Ewan McGregor opened up about how terrified he was when he first acted opposite Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Joe Price1513 days ago
obi-wan-screenshot-may-3
Pop Culture

Disney+ 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Gets a New Trailer

To celebrate May the 4th, a.k.a. 'Star Wars' Day, Disney and Lucasfilm unleashed a new trailer for the Ewan McGregor-starring 'Obi-Wan Kenobi​​​​​​​' series.

Joe Price1535 days ago
Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor
Pop Culture

Hayden Christensen Speaks on Return to ‘Star Wars’ as Darth Vader, Ewan McGregor Reflects on Their ‘Special Bond’

Ewan McGregor, set to star in the Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' says it was “spine-tingling” to reunite with his co-star Hayden Christensen.

Joe Price1589 days ago

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