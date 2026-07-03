Harriet Tubman

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Lil Nas X at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards press room
Music

Lil Nas X Responds to Oscars Slap Backlash: ‘You Would Not Be Laughing If Will Smith Slapped Peppa Pig’

Lil Nas X shared a handful of sarcastic hypotheticals about last night's slap at the oscars, involving Harriet Tubman, Peppa Pig, and a Nickelodeon theme.

Brenton Blanchet1571 days ago
schmurda tat
Style

Bobby Shmurda Reveals In-Progress Harriet Tubman Arm Tattoo

With a couple prayer and heart emojis, Bobby shouted out Brooklyn tattoo artist Daz Léone Ink and tagged him in the post showing his latest in-the-works tat.

Brenton Blanchet1899 days ago
tubman
Life

Archaeologists in Maryland Discover Site of Harriet Tubman’s Father’s Home

The historic location will be added as a point of interest on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, a self-guided driving tour featuring 30 sites.

Trace William Cowen1913 days ago
biden tubman
Life

Biden’s Treasury Department to Revive Push for $20 Harriet Tubman Bill

If the Biden Administration is successful in getting Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill, then she will be the first Black person ever to be on U.S. currency.

tara mahadevan1999 days ago
tk tk
Life

Bree Newsome is Knocking You Off Your Pedestal

Shamira Ibrahim speaks with activist & writer Bree Newsome about coalition-building & thinking outside of the box regarding revolution.

Shamira Ibrahim2149 days ago
Advertisement
Guest co host is DL Hughley
Pop Culture

D.L. Hughley Thinks Kanye West Is the 'Worst F*cking Kind of Human Being'

During a recent interview with 'VladTV,' Hughley touched on how detrimental West's political comments have been as the rapper runs for president.

Xavier Hamilton2158 days ago
ye tubman
Music

Harriet Tubman's Descendant Says Kanye 'Would Still Be on That Plantation' Without Her

Harriet Tubman's great-great-great niece took offense to Kanye West's comments about her aunt, and explained what Tubman would tell him if she were here today.

tara mahadevan2187 days ago
ti
Music

T.I. Addresses Kanye West's 'Slander' and 'Disrespect' of Harriet Tubman

In a message shared on Monday, T.I. addressed West's comments, stating his previous "Ye vs. the People" collaborator had gone "absolutely too far."

Trace William Cowen2188 days ago
Kanye West speaks during his first campaign rally.
Life

Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman ‘Never Actually Freed The Slaves,’ But Had Them Go Work for Other White People

During his first campaign rally, Kanye West claimed that Harriet Tubman "never actually freed the slaves," among other commentary.

Gavin Evans2189 days ago
Harriet Tubman
Life

OneUnited Bank's Harriet Tubman Debit Card Is a Success Despite Negative Online Response

Despite an overwhelmingly negative reaction online, OneUnited Bank's controversial Harriet Tubman card is a hit with customers.

Joe Price2342 days ago
Advertisement
julia roberts
Pop Culture

Harriet Tubman Descendant Reacts to News That Julia Roberts Was Suggested for Role

A relative of Tubman reacted to the story of a Hollywood executive in the '90s suggesting casting Julia Roberts as the woman who freed countless slaves.

Alex Galbraith2430 days ago
julia roberts
Pop Culture

Studio Exec Wanted Julia Roberts to Play Harriet Tubman: 'No One Is Going to Know the Difference'

'Harriet' had a long road to getting made, with some ridiculous suggestions along the way.

Alex Galbraith2431 days ago
Cynthia Erivo attends the Washington, DC premiere of "Harriet."
Pop Culture

Cynthia Erivo Addresses Backlash Over 'Ghetto American Accent' Comments

Erivo claims her old tweets were taken out of context.

Jose Martinez2453 days ago
harriet
Pop Culture

Watch the 'Harriet' Trailer

The movie arrives in theaters Nov. 1.

Trace William Cowen2551 days ago
Advertisement
Harriet Tubman
Life

Trump Administration Says Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Redesign Will Be Delayed

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the redesign won't happen for years.

Joshua Espinoza2612 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

House Republicans Unable to Keep Harriet Tubman Off $20 Bill

House Republicans' efforts to prevent Harriet Tubman from replacing Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill have failed.

Shawn Setaro3677 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Harriet Tubman on the $20: Unpacking America’s Latest Cute Little Gift

What does it mean to put Harriet Tubman on American legal tender?

aaronrandle13732 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App