Latest Stories
Lil Nas X Responds to Oscars Slap Backlash: ‘You Would Not Be Laughing If Will Smith Slapped Peppa Pig’
Lil Nas X shared a handful of sarcastic hypotheticals about last night's slap at the oscars, involving Harriet Tubman, Peppa Pig, and a Nickelodeon theme.
Bobby Shmurda Reveals In-Progress Harriet Tubman Arm Tattoo
With a couple prayer and heart emojis, Bobby shouted out Brooklyn tattoo artist Daz Léone Ink and tagged him in the post showing his latest in-the-works tat.
Archaeologists in Maryland Discover Site of Harriet Tubman’s Father’s Home
The historic location will be added as a point of interest on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, a self-guided driving tour featuring 30 sites.
Biden’s Treasury Department to Revive Push for $20 Harriet Tubman Bill
If the Biden Administration is successful in getting Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill, then she will be the first Black person ever to be on U.S. currency.
Bree Newsome is Knocking You Off Your Pedestal
Shamira Ibrahim speaks with activist & writer Bree Newsome about coalition-building & thinking outside of the box regarding revolution.
D.L. Hughley Thinks Kanye West Is the 'Worst F*cking Kind of Human Being'
During a recent interview with 'VladTV,' Hughley touched on how detrimental West's political comments have been as the rapper runs for president.
Harriet Tubman's Descendant Says Kanye 'Would Still Be on That Plantation' Without Her
Harriet Tubman's great-great-great niece took offense to Kanye West's comments about her aunt, and explained what Tubman would tell him if she were here today.
T.I. Addresses Kanye West's 'Slander' and 'Disrespect' of Harriet Tubman
In a message shared on Monday, T.I. addressed West's comments, stating his previous "Ye vs. the People" collaborator had gone "absolutely too far."
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman ‘Never Actually Freed The Slaves,’ But Had Them Go Work for Other White People
During his first campaign rally, Kanye West claimed that Harriet Tubman "never actually freed the slaves," among other commentary.
OneUnited Bank's Harriet Tubman Debit Card Is a Success Despite Negative Online Response
Despite an overwhelmingly negative reaction online, OneUnited Bank's controversial Harriet Tubman card is a hit with customers.
Visa Debit Card Featuring Harriet Tubman Doing a 'Wakanda Forever' Salute Hit With Jokes and Criticism
The card is from OneUnited, an African-American-owned bank.
Harriet Tubman Descendant Reacts to News That Julia Roberts Was Suggested for Role
A relative of Tubman reacted to the story of a Hollywood executive in the '90s suggesting casting Julia Roberts as the woman who freed countless slaves.
Studio Exec Wanted Julia Roberts to Play Harriet Tubman: 'No One Is Going to Know the Difference'
'Harriet' had a long road to getting made, with some ridiculous suggestions along the way.
Cynthia Erivo Addresses Backlash Over 'Ghetto American Accent' Comments
Erivo claims her old tweets were taken out of context.
Watch the 'Harriet' Trailer
The movie arrives in theaters Nov. 1.
Trump Administration Says Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Redesign Will Be Delayed
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the redesign won't happen for years.
House Republicans Unable to Keep Harriet Tubman Off $20 Bill
House Republicans' efforts to prevent Harriet Tubman from replacing Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill have failed.
Harriet Tubman on the $20: Unpacking America’s Latest Cute Little Gift
What does it mean to put Harriet Tubman on American legal tender?