Latest Stories
Academy Releases Oscar Shortlists for Best Original Song, Visual Effects, Documentary, and More
The Academy released shortlists for 9 categories.
3 AMC Theatres Employees Fired Amid Racial Profiling Accusations During ‘Harriet’
“It felt like the 1800s again in 2019.”
Harriet Tubman Descendant Reacts to News That Julia Roberts Was Suggested for Role
A relative of Tubman reacted to the story of a Hollywood executive in the '90s suggesting casting Julia Roberts as the woman who freed countless slaves.
Studio Exec Wanted Julia Roberts to Play Harriet Tubman: 'No One Is Going to Know the Difference'
'Harriet' had a long road to getting made, with some ridiculous suggestions along the way.
Watch the 'Harriet' Trailer
The movie arrives in theaters Nov. 1.