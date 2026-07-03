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Chewbacca and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in the Millennium Falcon cockpit from Star Wars, smiling and in action.
Pop Culture

These Are the 10 Greatest ‘Star Wars’ Characters Who Proved You Don’t Need the Force to Be Legendary

From rogue smugglers to Rebel heroes, these non-Jedi characters helped shape the galaxy far, far away. Here are the 10 best ‘Star Wars’ characters who made an impact—no lightsaber required.

Jamie Iovine450 days ago
Pop Culture

Donald and Stephen Glover's ‘Lando’ Star Wars Series Reportedly Becoming a Movie Instead (UPDATE)

The 'Atlanta' creator played Lando Calrissian in the 2018 film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and is set to reprise his role on the Disney+ streaming service...eventually.

Jose Martinez1085 days ago
Al Pacino speaks at The 92nd Street Y, New York
Pop Culture

Al Pacino on Turning Down Han Solo Role in 'Star Wars': 'I Gave Harrison Ford a Career'

During a recent discussion at The 92nd Street Y in New York City, Al Pacino shed light on turning down the iconic role of Han Solo in 1977's 'Star Wars.'

Brad Callas1183 days ago
Actors are pictured at a Star Wars event
Pop Culture

Screenwriter Says Plans for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Movie Trilogy Fell Apart After ‘Solo’

The Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' recently wrapped up its initial six-episode run, with several actors involved having expressed interest in doing more.

Trace William Cowen1479 days ago
Donald Glover attends "Solo: A Star Wars Story" New York Premiere
Pop Culture

Donald Glover ‘Holds All the Cards’ Regarding His ‘Star Wars’ Series, Says Lucasfilm President in ‘Lando’ Update

Plans for a Disney+ series focused on Lando Calrissian were revealed back in 2020, and now Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has provided an update.

Joe Price1509 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fans Are Hyped About a Report Claiming Donald Glover Is in Talks for a Lando Calrissian ‘Star Wars’ Series

Could Donald Glover be making his way to a new Disney+ series? Though nothing has been confirmed, fans are celebrating the latest report claiming exactly that.

Trace William Cowen2186 days ago
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Pop Culture

Fans Rallying for a 'Solo' Sequel on 'Star Wars' Film's Second Anniversary

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiered in 2018 to a relatively muted response, but that hasn't stopped fans of the film rallying behind the idea of a sequel.

Joe Price2244 days ago
Harrison Ford
Pop Culture

Harrison Ford on His 'Rise of Skywalker' Appearance: 'I Have No F*cking Idea What a Force Ghost Is'

Not the guy to go to for settling 'Star Wars' fan debates.

Joe Price2341 days ago
abrams ford
Pop Culture

J.J. Abrams Explains How He Got Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy Actor to Return for 'Rise of Skywalker'

The writer-director talked to 'Vanity Fair' about the new movie.

Gavin Evans2390 days ago
greedo
Pop Culture

‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ Gets Yet Another Han Solo vs. Greedo Update on Disney+

True fans know that this isn't the first time the scene has been altered.

Trace William Cowen2439 days ago
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Ron Howard
Pop Culture

Ron Howard Thinks Trolls Played a Part in Box Office Performance of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

The movie's disappointing showing put 'Star Wars' spin-offs on hold.

Gavin Evans2600 days ago
Star Wars
Pop Culture

Disney CEO Says 'Star Wars' Did 'Too Much, Too Fast' and Fans Can 'Expect Some Slowdown'

Disney's CEO might be regretting putting out so many 'Star Wars' movies in the past few years.

Victoria L. Johnson2857 days ago
Harrison Ford Han Solo
Pop Culture

Han Solo’s ‘Return of the Jedi’ Blaster Sold for $550,000 at Vegas Auction

The blaster used by Han Solo in the Star Wars film ‘Return of the Jedi’ was sold at an auction in Las Vegas on Saturday for $550,000.

Jose Martinez2944 days ago
'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Spinoffs About Obi-Wan, Boba Fett, and More Reportedly on Hold

The news was arrives just weeks after the film's standalone project 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' opened to disappointing box office sales.

Joshua Espinoza2949 days ago
Solo Star Wars
Pop Culture

Box Office Sales for 'Solo' Drop as Film Reels in $29.3M in Second Weekend

'Solo' continues to disappoint in theaters after experiencing a 65 percent decrease in ticket sales from its first weekend. The 'Star Wars' stand-alone's worldwide total is now $264.2 million.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2965 days ago
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'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Cast
Pop Culture

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Continues to Drop at the Box Office

The film made only $8 million on its second Friday, making a 77 percent decrease from its disappointing first-day sales.

Joshua Espinoza2967 days ago
Chewbacca attends a photocall for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
Pop Culture

'Solo' Is Putting Up Disappointing Numbers in Memorial Day Weekend Box Office

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is not performing as well as it was earlier anticipated.

Katherine Barner2973 days ago

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