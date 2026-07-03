Hall Of Fame

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Latest Stories

OJ Simpson Left Out of Buffalo Bills New Stadium Wall of Fame Honor
Sports

O.J. Simpson Left Out of Buffalo Bills' New Stadium Honor

Inside the Bills’ bold choice to erase their most complicated Hall of Famer from the new Highmark Stadium ‘family circle’ history exhibit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
Tupac Shakur wearing a blue bandana and brown vest, standing against a dark brick wall.
Music

2Pac’s ‘All Eyez on Me’ Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame as E.D.I. Mean Accepts Honor

E.D.I. Mean accepted the Grammy Hall of Fame honor on behalf of Tupac Shakur and his legacy.

Mark Elibert69 days ago
Mariah Carey smiling, wearing a white outfit with long, wavy hair. A man in a suit is behind her.
Music

Mariah Carey on Being Snubbed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: ‘Who Cares?’

This year's inductees include Joy Division, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Joe Price87 days ago
New Edition was Not Selected for Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame Despite Winning Fan Vote
Music

New Edition Won the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote, Still Got Snubbed

They topped the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote — but still missed the Class of 2026. Here’s how New Edition got shut out.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
Method Man.
Music

Method Man Calls Out Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Voting Bots: 'It's Not Fair'

Wu-Tang Clan are in the running to be inducted as part of the 2026 class, but the Ticallian Stallion thinks bots are impacting the voting process.

Will Lavin105 days ago
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WWE Legend Bad News Brown to be Inducted into the Hall of Fame
Sports

Bad News Brown Finally Gets His WWE Hall of Fame Moment

He feuded with Hogan, Savage, Piper, and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts—now the late Bad News Brown’s trailblazing legacy is finally made official.

Bernadette Giacomazzo113 days ago
Shakira attends the premiere of Walt Disney Studios' "Zootopia 2."
Music

Shakira Says She ‘Thought Someone Was Joking’ About Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

It was announced last month that the singer was one of the 17 nominees for this year's induction ceremony.

Jose Martinez120 days ago
New Edition Talks Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: 'Our Prayers Are Being Answered'
Music

New Edition Reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: 'Our Prayers Are Being Answered'

From Boston street dedications to a blockbuster tour, New Edition breaks down the road that put them on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame logo with a blue, illuminated stage background.
Music

Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan Among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Nominees

Mariah Carey, Shakira, and Oasis also made the ballot for the Class of 2026.

Mark Elibert142 days ago
AJ Styles Will Be Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame
Sports

AJ Styles Will Be Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

The Phenomenal One gets his flowers as The Undertaker crashes AJ Styles’ Georgia farewell with a surprise WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026 reveal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
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(L-R) Chuck D and Gene Simmons.
Music

Chuck D Responds to Gene Simmons' 'Debatable' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Hip-Hop Claim

The Public Enemy has weighed in after the KISS bassist said that hip-hop "doesn't belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Alex Ocho155 days ago
Gene Simmons, wearing sunglasses and a black suit, holding a microphone on stage.
Music

Gene Simmons Blasts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for Inducting Rappers: ‘I Don’t Come From the Ghetto'

The KISS co-founder doubles down on his criticism of hip-hop’s inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Alex Ocho157 days ago
Jordon Hudson smiling.
Sports

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Calls Out Hall of Fame Over ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

After Bill Belichick failed to secure enough votes for Hall of Fame induction, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson mocked the Hall of Fame online, using a canceled merchandise order to air her frustration and spotlight the snub.

Effie Orfanides163 days ago
LeBron James in a Lakers jersey animatedly gesturing, next to Bill Belichick wearing a UNC visor and jacket, smiling.
Sports

LeBron James Says Bill Belichik Not Being a First-Ballot Hall of Famer Is ‘Egregious’

The NBA star joined athletes across sports questioning how the legendary Patriots coach was left out of the 2026 class.

Mark Elibert170 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Donald Glover poses for a photo prior to Game Four of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Donald Glover Inducts Outkast Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The rapper-singer presented the iconic rap duo during their 2025 Rock Hall induction.

Jaelani Turner-Williams251 days ago
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Shannon Sharpe.
Pop Culture

Shannon Sharpe Warned Several Times About Younger Women by ‘Club Shay Shay’ Guests

Katt Williams, Mo'Nique and Lil Yachty are among those who suggested the NFL Hall of Famer date women a little closer to his age.

Jaelani Turner-Williams349 days ago

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