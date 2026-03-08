New Edition Reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: 'Our Prayers Are Being Answered'

The news reached the group in an unexpected way. Ronnie DeVoe said their managers sent a group text announcing the nomination shortly after the group performed in Cleveland, the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Some members had even stopped by the museum days earlier while traveling through the city. “It’s just ironic that we’re leaving Cleveland, and here comes this blessing that we have been waiting for, to a certain extent, all of our careers,” DeVoe said. “It was just fitting.” The nomination comes during a busy stretch for New Edition, which is currently touring alongside Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton on “The New Edition Way” tour. Johnny Gill said the collaboration between the three acts has created a rare level of chemistry onstage. “To pull off what we pulled off, it’s very hard to do,” Gill explained. “When you can get something that unique to happen, listen, this is one for the ages.” Gill is also experiencing a major career moment of his own. His recent single “One Night” climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, becoming the most-played track on adult R&B radio during the February 6–12 tracking period.

The song earned the chart’s “Greatest Gainer” honor after posting a 14% increase in spins and marks Gill’s fourth leader on the format. While the Rock Hall nomination is new territory, New Edition has been celebrating its legacy in other ways recently. Last summer, Boston honored the group with “New Edition Day,” which included a street dedication renaming Dearborn Street as “New Edition Way.” At the time, Michael Bivins noted that two major goals still remained for the group: winning a Grammy and earning a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Now that the nomination has arrived, the group says the next step depends partly on fans. Online voting will count as a single ballot alongside the votes of more than 1,200 artists, historians, and industry professionals. “We know that there’s still work that has to be done,” DeVoe said, encouraging supporters to participate in the voting process as New Edition waits to learn whether its decades-long influence will officially earn a place in the Rock Hall this spring.